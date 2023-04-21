Bet365 bonus code: $200 in bonus bets can be yours with $1 bet on NBA, NHL, or more

Friday’s sporting slate is full of NBA and NHL playoff action, and the Bet365 bonus code is a gateway to unlocking $200 in bonus bets when you wager $1 or more on it. Your wager must be on a market with -500 or longer odds (Meaning +235 or -150, but not -575). Whence this wager settles, your account will be credited with your bonus bets regardless of result.

To begin registering in one of the four states Bet365 is operational in, click here or on an offer module below. Following the steps from there is a simple process, especially since there’s no bonus code required during sign-up.

More details on your Bet365 bonus code and how it works

The Bet365 bonus code is one of the best sportsbook promo codes possible for new players due to its incredible flexibility. In addition to just needing to wager $1 in order to qualify for your bonus bets, it doesn’t matter if this first bet results in a win or loss.

Additionally, bonus bets are able to be used however you desire. If you want to place four $50 bets, you can. If you’d rather wager it all at once, you can do that too. Bonus bets won’t expire unless your account is inactive for 90 consecutive days.

Enrolling in the Bet365 bonus code is as simple a process as registering for an account and placing your first wager. Wait for it to settle, and you’ll be clear to wager your bonus bets on the thrilling playoff action that sports fans will be treated to Friday.

Friday’s sports slate for Bet365 customers

NBA, NHL, and MLB are the three sports in focus Friday, with playoff action in the NBA and NHL being higher stake games than MLB’s early regular season action.

The Celtics, Knicks, and Nuggets are the favorites in their respective series. The Knicks are the only home team of those three, and they’re the only series that’s tied 1-1 entering Friday’s tip-off.

Without question, the market I’m most comfortable with is the Nuggets to win at -140. They’ve outclassed Minnesota in the first two games, and I don’t expect that to change. As for the underdog pick with the most realistic chance of happening, that’d be the Cavaliers at +110 on the road.

The NHL has four games going down Friday. Two of the games have pick ‘em moneylines with -110 odds attached to both teams. These games are the Hurricanes vs Islanders and Stars vs Wild. The other two games feature the Bruins and Oilers as road favorites against the Panthers and Kings, respectively.

Finally, the MLB will see all 30 teams in regular season action Friday. The Astros and Braves game is the game to watch, with both teams near the top of the World Series futures odds. The Blue Jays vs Yankees and Rockies vs Phillies are also intriguing games.

Read up on the latest NBA Finals odds

Wager on a multi-sport parlay for a maximum 70 percent bonus

Wager on two or more sports leagues such as the NBA, MLB, or NHL and create a parlay with eligible props found in Bet365′s terms and conditions.

If you win your multi-sport parlay, Bet365 will tack on an additional bonus between five and 70 percent to your winnings. Depending on how many legs you added to your parlay, the higher percentage bonus you receive.

The exact specifics on what bonuses are attached with how many legs you add to your parlay can also be found on the promotion’s terms and conditions.

Redeem your Bet365 bonus code with these instructions

Click the offer module above to begin registering for an account Enter and verify your personal information No bonus code needs to be used during sign-up Deposit $10 or more into your account Place your first bet on any market with odds of -500 or longer After your first bet settles, Bet365 will credit you with $200 worth of bonus bets 90 consecutive days of account inactivity is the only way your bonus bets will go inactive

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.