bet365 bonus code: Unlock $200 in bonus bets following $1 qualifying bet

You’ve come to the right place to redeem your bet365 bonus code, as $200 in bonus bets is waiting for you. The bet365 bonus code doesn’t have an actual code you’ll type in during sign-up. Instead, you can enroll in bet365′s welcome bonus simply by clicking here or the offer module below.

In addition to registering for an account, bet365 requires you settle a $1 minimum qualifying wager. Your wager can result in a win or loss and it won’t impact you receiving your bonus bets. However, your qualifying wager needs to have odds of -500 or longer (Meaning any underdog or a market such as -250, but not -550).

It should be noted that bet365 is only available in four states at this time, with those being Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

More information on redeeming the bet365 bonus code

Whereas some sports betting sites such as Caesars will only reward your first bet’s stake back in bonus bets if you lose, bet365 graciously gives out $200 in bonus bets for a much lesser buy-in and no matter the result of your first bet.

Only having to wager $1 on your first bet is as low of a buy-in as you’ll find at any sportsbook, as even FanDuel’s welcome offer requires a $5 minimum wager.

The caveat bet365′s welcome offer comes with is the fact that your bet needs to meet the previously mentioned -500 or longer odds requirement. That said, this shouldn’t be much of an issue. If you’re only wagering $1, you might as well bet it on something that can pay you out more if you win.

After your bet slip is submitted, it’s just a matter of waiting to see how your bet plays out and waiting to see your bonus bets credited after your bet settles.

As is the case with most sportsbook bonus bets, you cannot withdraw them in cash. Instead, bet365 offers you the flexibility to wager your bonus bets however you wish, meaning you can make 200 $1 bets if you desire.

Wednesday sports slate for bet365 players to wager on

Odds are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

The NHL has two playoff games going down Wednesday, while the NBA just has one. The NHL games on hand are the Devils vs. Hurricanes and Oilers vs. Golden Knights. These games have incredibly tight money lines, with the Hurricanes and Oilers the favorites going into the puck drop.

Puck line is the market with the strongest odds for these games, as the Hurricanes are +220 to win the game by 1.5 or more goals, and the Oilers are +210 to win by 1.5 or more goals.

In the NBA, the Celtics will look to even up the series with the 76ers after stunningly dropping game one at home. The 76ers took care of business without Joel Embiid, as James Harden netted 45 points and Tyrese Maxey contributed 26.

The latest odds from bet365 have the Celtics as 9.5-point favorites, with that line subject to change depending on Embiid’s status. Despite Embiid’s uncertain availability, the 76ers at +350 is an enticing moneyline price.

Take advantage of bet365′s early payout offers for Wednesday’s slate

If you’re new to bet365, you’ll want to check out their early payout promotion for customers. If you’re looking to wager on the NBA and NHL, opt-into your league’s respective promotion and receive the potential to get paid out early.

In each instance, you’ll wager on a moneyline market. If the team you back takes the lead by a certain threshold during the game, your wager will be counted as a win no matter what happens after. This holds true in parlays, as you can apply this promotion to one.

In the NBA, the threshold your team needs to meet is 20 points. As for the NHL, the criteria is a lead of three or more goals.

Step-by-step guide to using your bet365 bonus code

Begin registering for your new bet365 account by clicking on the offer module directly above and select your state Enter and verify your personal information and don’t worry about needing to type in a bonus code at any point during registration After you’ve completed your $10 minimum deposit, you’re free to submit a $1 or higher bet on an eligible betting market that has -500 or longer odds Your bet365 account will be credited with $200 in bonus bets following the settlement of your first bet Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire if your account goes inactive for 90 consecutive days

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.