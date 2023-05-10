bet365 bonus code PINEWS: $1 wager Wednesday secures you $200 in bonus bets

Wednesday’s NBA action can see two series be closed out, and the bet365 bonus code PINEWS can be redeemed in time to wager on these games and receive $200 worth of bonus bets.

All it takes to receive $200 in bonus bets is have a $1 minimum qualifying wager on any eligible market to settle as a win or loss.

Any eligible betting market is one with odds of -500 or longer. This means any underdog or market with odds like -200 or -300 is OK. Meanwhile, any market like -505 or -700 won’t be eligible.

More on your bet365 bonus code PINEWS

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code that you need to remember to use during registration before getting started with the process of earning your bonus bets.

Getting started signing up is as easy as clicking the offer module above and following the guided instructions. Only residents in Ohio, New Jersey, Virginia, and Colorado may sign-up with bet365 as of time of publish.

What makes the bet365 welcome offer stand out from the rest is that just $1 needs to be bet for you to receive a hearty sum of $200 in bonus bets. Your wager can win or lose and you’ll be assured your reward.

In comparison to FanDuel, which offers a bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets offer, bet365′s offer is in contention for being the best sportsbook promo code in the market. Their limited availability holds them back a smidge in that list however.

As I noted earlier, you just need to ensure your first bet’s odds are -500 or shorter. Luckily, finding these odds won’t be tricky on Wednesday’s NBA slate.

Taking a look at the best bet365 betting markets for NBA game fives

Odds are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

The Heat and Lakers both enter Wednesday with a chance to eliminate the Knicks and Warriors, respectively. With each team up 3-1, it’s surprising to see the Heat as 3.5-point underdogs while the Lakers are 7.5-point underdogs.

I’m more confident in picking the Heat’s moneyline at +150 to win than I am the Lakers. Miami’s success goes far beyond Jimmy Butler, as the likes of Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love, and Bam Adebayo have all stepped up in huge ways in the absence of Tyler Herro.

My favorite bet from this game is a bet365 bet boosted same-game parlay with +550 odds. The three legs are the Heat winning, Butler scoring 20 or more points, and Adebayo snagging ten or more rebounds. Adebayo’s the riskiest leg of those three to me, but he’s tallied eight or more rebounds in his last seven playoff games.

The Lakers being +260 underdogs is baffling, as bet365′s oddsmakers are respecting the Warriors’ 33-8 home record and pedigree of the dynasty by making them 7.5-point favorites.

I believe in the Lakers to win due to Anthony Davis. The Warriors have no answers for the big man, and are overall a less talented team than the Lakers.

Stephen Curry has put up averages of 30.6 points and six assists on efficient shooting this postseason.

But Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green have struggled so much this series that, barring another 50 point explosion from Curry like we saw in game seven against the Kings, this could mark the end of the Warriors as we’ve known them.

Follow these steps to use your bet365 bonus code

Click on the offer module directly above to start creating your bet365 account Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN Use the bet365 bonus code PINEWS when prompted Make a $10 initial deposit to finalize the creation of your account Wager at least $1 on an eligible betting market with -500 or longer odds After your first bet settles as a win or loss, you’ll see $200 in bonus bets credited to your account Bonus bets only expire after 90 days of account inactivity and cannot be withdrawn for cash Bonus bets can be divided up however you wish, whether it’s two $100 bets or 100 $2 bets.

Enroll in bet365′s early NBA payout promotion to wager on a moneyline market

In addition to having arguably the best welcome offer out there, bet365 has a better and larger selection of promotions than anyone else in the industry.

This is evident in the form of their early payout offer for the NBA Playoffs. After you opt-in as a new player, bet on either the Heat vs Knicks or Lakers vs Warriors moneyline market. If the team you bet on takes a 20 point lead during the game, your wager will be considered a win.

If your team blows the 20 point lead and loses the game, you still have nothing to worry about, as that won’t affect your bet winning. Additionally, this promotion can be applied to a parlay if you want to include a moneyline market in a parlay.

