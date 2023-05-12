bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Earn $200 bonus with $1 bet on Friday’s slate

PINEWS is the all important bet365 bonus code to make sure you use when creating your bet365 account in order to claim your $200 welcome bonus.

Your $200 welcome bonus will be in the form of bonus bets, which can be used however you want to divide them up but not be withdrawn for cash.

After using promo code PINEWS, you’ll need to bet $1 on an eligible betting market with -500 or longer odds (Such as -400 or +110, but not -525). Whence this wager settles as either a win or loss, your account will be credited with your bonus bets.

Explaining your bet365 bonus code further

Before getting into more detail about your bet365 bonus code, make sure you’re located in one of the four U.S. states bet365 Sportsbook is operational in. Those four states are Colorado, Virginia, Ohio, and New Jersey.

You won’t find a sportsbook promo code that offers as low of a buy-in as bet365. Although you’ll have to deposit no less than $10 during registration, you only need to wager $1 on your first bet in order to meet the bet365 bonus bets criteria.

$200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account whence your first bet settles. Whether it settles as a win or loss doesn’t matter, so long as it had -500 or longer odds.

Another great thing about bet365′s bonus bets is that you have the freedom to divide them up any way you want, such as placing four $50 bets. It’s not just one singular bet like BetMGM’s bonus bet.

Previewing Friday’s NHL and NBA betting slate for bet365 customers

Both the NBA and NHL each have two playoff games going down Friday. The Heat and Lakers will look to make right on their Game 5 shortcomings on the road by eliminating the Knicks and Warriors, respectively.

As for the NHL, the Panthers will also look to eliminate the Maple Leafs after failing to get the sweep at home in game four. The Oilers and Golden Knights will also collide with the series tied 2-2.

The latest bet365 odds have the home teams favored in both NBA games. Miami is a 5.5-point favorite while the Lakers are 2.5-point favorites. Both games have relatively lower scoring projections, with 208 and 221 being the point totals for the East and Western Conference’s respective games.

The Maple Leafs are favored at home to extend the series over the Panthers with -175 moneyline odds. Connor McDavid’s Oilers are the road team against the Knights but are slightly favored at -130 to win and lead the series 3-2 before it heads back to Edmonton.

You can apply bet365′s parlay boost promotion to your multi-sport parlay

New customers can enroll in bet365′s multi sport parlay bonus promotion and receive a bonus to their parlay depending on how many legs they add.

Under the terms and conditions for this promotion is a table where you can see what parlay boost percentage applies to how many legs you add.

Your parlay must have at least two legs in order to qualify for this promotion.

Guide to using your bet365 bonus code as a new customer

Your bet365 account can be created by clicking the offer module above Enter and verify your personal information and don’t forget to type i the bet365 bonus code PINEWS Your account will be finalized following a minimum deposit of $10 Find a betting market with -500 or longer odds to place your first bet on $200 worth of bonus bets will be deposited into your account whence your first bet settles regardless of result You cannot withdraw your bonus bets in cash, but you can divide them up and use them in whatever increments you wish 90 days of account inactivity is the only way your bonus bets will expire.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.