bet365 bonus code INQUIRER: Bet $1 on any Sunday market and get $200 bonus bets

Who doesn’t like the idea of getting $200 in bonus bets just by having to bet $1? If you’re a new bet365 Sportsbook customer, that incredible welcome offer can be yours by using the bet365 bonus code INQUIRER when prompted for a bonus code during registration.

There are only a couple of catches, with the first being your $1 bet has to be on a market with -500 or longer odds. Your betting market can be that of any sport, as long as it isn’t on a market with odds like -505 or -600.

The other thing to note is bet365 Sportsbook is only available in Virginia, New Jersey, Colorado, and Ohio. But if you’re in one of those four states, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a sportsbook promo code better suited to helping you get established.

Giving context to the bet365 bonus code

Despite being a newer addition to the U.S. sports betting scene, bet365 has quickly ascended the ranks to becoming on of the best sports betting sites possible.

No matter which betting market you’re looking to bet on Sunday, you’ll find competitive odds. If you’re looking to wager on the loaded MLB slate going down Sunday, you’ll also find same game parlays that can reward you handsomely should they come true.

As long as you use the bet365 bonus code INQUIRER during sign-up, you’ll be setting yourself up fabulously. This is because you just need a $1 wager to settle on an eligible market in order to receive $200 in bonus bets, guaranteed!

Your bonus bets can be split up into multiple wagers, which means you aren’t restricted to wagering on just one $200 bet.

With Sunday’s MLB slate making up the biggest chunk of sporting action for bet365 customers Sunday, keep reading to see what action you can bet on and what time the game will be taking place.

What is Sunday’s MLB slate for bet365 customers?

Game Time Game Dodgers vs Rays Time 11:35 am ET Game Padres vs Yankees Time 1:35 am ET Game Rangers vs Orioles Time 1:35 am ET Game Cardinals vs Guardians Time 1:40 am ET Game White Sox vs Tigers Time 1:40 am ET Game Nationals vs Royals Time 2 :10 pm ET Game Giants vs Brewers Time 2 :10 pm ET Game Blue Jays vs Twins Time 2 :10 pm ET Game Reds vs Cubs Time 2 :20 pm ET Game Mets vs Rockies Time 3:10 pm ET Game Astros vs Athletics Time 4:07 pm ET Game Marlins vs Angels Time 4:07 pm ET Game Pirates vs Mariners Time 4:10 pm ET Game Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Time 4:10 pm ET Game Phillies vs Braves Time 7:10 pm ET

All 30 MLB teams will suit up Sunday, with the closing game between the Phillies and Braves being an intriguing one, as the Braves are one of the hottest teams in baseball while the Phillies are looking to bounce back from a tough start to the season.

Other games of intrigue are the Dodgers vs Rays, with those teams being right there with the Braves as being among the World Series favorites.

The Rangers vs Orioles and Blue Jays vs Twins are other games featuring good teams looking to remain competitive in incredibly difficult divisions.

Make sure to follow these bet365 bonus code instructions

Register for your bet365 account. This can be done by going to their platform on your own or clicking “Go to bet365 Sportsbook” in the offer module above Enter and verify your personal information and use the bet365 bonus code INQUIRER when prompted Make a minimum deposit of $10 after reading your offer’s terms and conditions to be sure you fully understand it Find any betting market you want to bet on that has -500 or longer odds and wager at least $1 on it After this bet settles regardless of result, you’ll be credited with $200 in bonus bets You cannot withdraw bonus bets as cash but can use them however you want as your stake for other bets Bonus bets don’t expire after seven or 14 days like some sportsbooks’ bonus bets, but they will expire if your account isn’t active for 90 consecutive days

Enroll in bet365′s early payout offer for Sunday’s MLB slate

With the MLB making up the biggest percent of the sporting slate Sunday, you can sign-up for bet365′s early payout MLB promotion and wager on any team’s moneyline market.

If the team you bet on takes a lead in the game by five or more runs, bet365 will count your bet as a win. If your team ends up losing the game, it won’t impact you, as you’ll have already won your bet.

Feel free to use this promotion in a parlay as well, as your moneyline leg can win early as long as you opt-into this brilliant promotion from one of the best MLB betting sites.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.