bet365 bonus code INQUIRER: Bonus bets up for grabs in four states plus Iowa

If you live in one of the five states the bet365 bonus code can be redeemed in you’ll receive a bounty of bonus bets following the settlement of your first bet of $1 or more on an eligible market.

In order for your qualifying wager to be eligible, your bet’s odds must be -500 or longer, meaning any underdog or a favorite priced at odds such as -400 will be accepted. The bonus code to make sure you use when registering for your account is INQUIRER.

The amount of bonus bets you earn will differ depending on which state you’re signing up with bet365 in. New Jersey, Colorado, Tennessee, and Ohio residents will earn $200 in bonus bets. But if you’re in Iowa, you’ll get $365 as a result of bet365 having launched in the Hawkeye State this week.

Explaining more about your bet365 bonus codes

No matter which state you’re redeeming the bet365 welcome offer in, INQUIRER will be the bonus code you use. Click on the respective offer module above corresponding to your respective state to begin the process of signing up for your account.

This is one of the best sportsbook promo codes you’ll come across, as just $1 of your own money needs to be put on the line. Wait for this bet to settle, and you’ll see $200 worth of bonus bets deposited into your account.

bet365 bonus bets work similarly to FanDuel’s, as you can divide them up however you want. This means you aren’t subjected to using all $200 in one wager, as you can place 200 $1 bets if you so desire.

Previewing Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals for bet365 customers Thursday

Despite holding a 2-0 series lead, the Las Vegas Golden Knights enter Game 3 as slight +100 underdogs against the Florida Panthers, who are priced at -120 to win.

The Panthers being at home is likely contributing to bettors having some faith in them, as they were dominated in the first two games on the road with 5-2 and 7-2 losses.

It’s hard not to be impressed with the Knights’ power play, as they’re 4 of 11 in the series with the man-advantage thus far. Jonathan Marchessault has been outstanding, with the big question being what’s wrong with the Panthers’ goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky?

As good as Vegas is, the Knights were only slight favorites over the Panthers entering the series. With Florida back at home, I see the Panthers winning a pivotal Game 3 in front of their home fans.

As confident as I am in that, however, I’m more confident this game will score more than the six goals bet365 has the totals market set at. Florida is too talented offensively to be held to just two goals for a third straight game, and Vegas is sure to net at least a couple on the struggling Bobrovsky.

Use bet365′s early payout promotion to potentially win early

Throughout the remainder of the Stanley Cup Finals, bet365 is offering their early payout promotion for their players to opt-into.

Their NHL early payout promotion is an outstanding one, as you can win your wager before the game ends if you bet on a moneyline market and your team takes a lead of three or more goals in the game.

For example, if you opted into this promotion in Game 2 and bet on the Knights’ moneyline market, you’d have won your bet after the Knights went up 3-0 in the second period.

This promotion can be applied to a moneyline leg in a parlay as well, giving you freedom to use your promotion in more ways than one.

bet365 bonus code INQUIRER steps to redeem

Click on the top offer module in New Jersey, Colorado, Virginia, or Ohio to begin registering for your account Click on the bottom offer module in Iowa to begin creating your account Enter and verify your personal information prompted from bet365 When prompted for a bet365 bonus code, type INQUIRER into the bonus code box Read bet365′s terms and conditions and finalize the creation of your account with a $10 deposit Bet $1 or more on any bet365 market with -500 or longer odds and wait for it to settle $200 in bonus bets will be deposited into your account after your first bet settles The only thing you cannot do with bonus bets is withdraw them in cash 90 consecutive days of account inactivity is the only way your bet365 bonus bets will expire

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.