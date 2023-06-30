bet365 bonus code INQUIRER: Score bonus bets following $1 qualifying wager

New customers looking to register with bet365 Sportsbook can utilize the bet365 bonus code INQUIRER to earn a bet-and-get welcome offer that requires just $1 of your own money to be wagered.

Depending on which state you’re in will decide how much in bonus bets your account will be credited with. If you reside in Iowa, $365 in bonus bets is the amount you’ll receive. If you’re in Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, or New Jersey, $200 in bonus bets will be yours.

In order to receive these bonus bets, you must ensure your qualifying bet’s minimum odds are -500 or longer, meaning no favorites priced at odds such as -550 or -600.

Explaining more on the bet365 bonus code

What more can you look for in a sportsbook promo code that guaranteed bonus bets? Not just that, but bonus bets that you can divide up into as many wagers as you wish?

The answer is nothing, and that’s what bet365 gives all their new players who sign-up with bonus code INQUIRER.

The key to remember is the minimum odds requirement bet365 has for their qualifying bet, as -500 is the minimum price your market’s odds must be if you wish to receive your bonus bets. Remembering to make you bet $1 or more is the simple part of this deal.

Another reason bet365′s welcome offer stands out above the competition is the fact that they don’t expire after a one week period like BetMGM’s do. 90 consecutive days of inactivity on your account is th only way they’ll expire.

Previewing Friday’s sporting slate for bet365 players

It’s a good thing bet365 is one of the best MLB betting sites on the market, because baseball is the primary sport in action on Friday.

All 30 teams will be in action, with some new series’ getting underway to carry entertaining action through the weekend.

Among these intriguing games are the Diamondbacks vs Angels, Twins vs Orioles, Red Sox vs Blue Jays, and Astros vs Rangers.

In particular, the Astros vs Rangers is an important game in the AL West, as the Astros have caught up to the Angels in the AL West, with both teams trying to catch up with the Rangers.

The Twins vs Orioles is another important game, as Baltimore is firmly in second place in the AL East, while Minnesota is trying to keep pace with the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.

Opt-in to bet365′s early MLB payout offer

One of the best promotions for returning customers on any sportsbook is bet365′s early payout offer for MLB action.

Opt-into this promotion and place a moneyline market wager on any team you desire. Should your team lead the game by five or more runs at any point, your wager will be considered a victory.

You can even utilize this promotion in a parlay, with your moneyline leg winning so long as the five run minimum lead criteria is met at any point in the game.

Step-by-step instructions to follow when redeeming the bet365 bonus code

Begin the process of registering for your new bet365 account by clicking on the offer module above corresponding to your state Enter and verify your personal information When prompted for your bet365 bonus code, type in INQUIRER Find the betting market you want to wager your $1 qualifying bet on and make sure it has odds of -500 or longer Wait for your first wager to settle and see your bonus bets deposited regardless of its result Bonus bets only expire if your account goes inactive for 90 consecutive days Although bonus bets cannot be withdrawn in the form of cash, you can use them however you want to wager on bet365 betting markets

