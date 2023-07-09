bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Bet $1 on any market Sunday to get $200 in bonus bets

If you’re looking for an easy to redeem sportsbook promo code that gives you a generous bonus, you need look no further than the brilliant bet365 bonus code PINEWS.

With this welcome offer, all you need to do is bet $1 on any market that has -500 or longer odds. This means any underdog with a + next to their odds or a lesser favorite like one priced at -210 will count, but a heavy favorite such as a price of +600 won’t qualify.

But when you do this, $200 in bonus bets will be credited into your account. These bonus bets are great because they can be divided up into as many wagers as you want, whether it’s two $100 bets or 100 $2 bets.

Explaining more information surrounding the bet365 bonus code

Bet365 hasn’t been in North America too long, and is slowly but surely expanding its presence across the country. Although bet365 currently operates out of just Iowa, New Jersey, Tennessee, Ohio, and Colorado, it’s one of the best sports betting sites in the industry.

If you’re able to sign up with bet365, we can’t recommend you do so enough if you’re looking for somewhere to bet on. Not only does the welcome offer give you a generous sum of bonus bets for a low cost bet, but this sportsbook offers the complete package to its players.

Promotions for returning customers are some of the best out there, and the mobile app is a very successful one too.

As for the bet365 bonus code specifically, it doesn’t get any better than having to wager as little as $1 to earn $200 in bonus bets that you can use to place as many small bets as you wish. Your bonus bets will be credited no matter if your first bet wins or loses.

Unlike Caesars and other platforms that only give you seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire, bet365 only takes away your bonus bets should your account be inactive for 90 consecutive days.

Looking at the sports action bet365 players can wager on Sunday

The World Series odds race continues to heat up, with teams over halfway through their regular seasons. Sunday sees a full slate of MLB action, as all 30 teams suit up for the last day of play before the All-Star break.

Among the marquee games that MLB bettors should keep an eye out for that may have intriguing odds are the Braves vs. Rays, Orioles vs. Twins, and Angels vs. Dodgers.

Other markets outside of baseball you can bet on if you wish include Wimbledon, the John Deere Classic in the PGA Tour, and NBA Summer League action.

Guide to using your bet365 bonus code as a new player

Click on “Go to bet365 Sportsbook” in the offer module above to begin the process of creating your account Enter your name, address, age, and whatever else information is prompted from you so BetMGM can verify your identity When prompted for the bet365 bonus code you’re looking to use, type in PINEWS Make sure your first betting market has -500 or longer odds on it and wager at least $1 on it You’ll receive $200 in bonus bets whence your first wager settles no matter if it was successful or not The only way bet365 bonus bets expire from your account is if your account goes inactive for 90 consecutive days Although you cannot withdraw your bonus bets as cash, you can use them in any way you want on bet365′s platform

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.