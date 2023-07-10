bet365 bonus code PINEWS unlocks $200 in bonus bets when you wager $1 Monday

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code that also happens to be among the most bountiful bonus codes you’ll come across. In addition to signing up with their fabulous welcome offer, you’ll be signing up with one of the best sports betting sites in bet365.

Bet365 runs a bet and get welcome offer, which means you get compensated in the form of $200 in bonus bets as a result of you wagering $1 on any eligible betting market. It won’t matter if this bet wins or loses in terms of whether or not you receive your bonus bets.

Just make sure your qualifying wager of $1 or more is on a market with -500 or longer odds. This means a favorite priced at -700 won’t be an eligible market, but a favorite such as -250 or an underdog like +100 will be eligible.

The best sports betting apps in North American all differ in their welcome offers. But it’s bet and get welcome bonuses like bet365′s and Fanatics Sportsbook’s that give players guaranteed bonus bets after wagering $1 or $5, respectively.

Bet365 and Fanatics are similar, as both platforms allow you to wager your bonus bets in any increments you wish. You can wager your $200 in bonus bets over the course of 200 $1 bets or four $50 bets.

You only need to worry about your bonus bets expiring if your account goes inactive for 90 consecutive days. That means you can earn your bonus bets now and wait till the NFL season to use them as long as you check into your account before 90 days.

Signing up isn’t difficult at all, with the steps outlined below being a good tool to follow to ensure you’re on your way to claiming your generous welcome bonus rewards.

One thing to keep in mind is bet365 currently operates in just five states. These are New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, Colorado, and most recently, Iowa. As time goes on, expect to see this list increase exponentially.

In order to start registering for your bet365 bonus code, click on the offer module above Enter and verify your personal information with bet365 PINEWS is the bonus code to type into the bonus code box when prompted Wager at least $1 on any betting market that has minimum odds of -500 or longer As long as that minimum odds requirement is met, your account will receive $200 in bonus bets 90 consecutive days of account inactivity is the only way bet365 will take back your bonus bets Bonus bets can be divided up into as many wagers as you wish, but they cannot be withdrawn as cash

Wager your qualifying wager on the home run derby or any Monday market

With the MLB All-Star break now here, regular season games are paused until Friday, July 14th. Until then, you can wager on MLB events such as the home run derby or All-Star Game.

The home run derby takes place Monday, with a star-studded field to say the least. Amongst those competing include Pete Alonso, Mookie Betts, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The biggest underdogs that could be worth betting on are Adley Rutschman (+175) and Betts (+170). But the strongest favorites are their respective opponents, Luis Roberts Jr. (-220) and Guerrero Jr. (-210).

As for Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game, the American League are the smallest of favorites to win at -115 compared to the National League (-105).

Use bet365′s early payout offer for Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

While bet365′s early payout offer won’t be able to be used on the home run derby, you can use it when wagering on the MLB All-Star Game.

Place a moneyline market wager on either team to win the game after opting-into this promotion.

From there, watch the game and hope your team takes a lead by five or more runs at any point. Why is this important you may ask? It’s because your wager will be counted as a victory if this criteria is met, no matter the end result.

You can also throw a moneyline wager into a parlay and use this promotion, with you being able to potentially win that leg of your parlay early.

