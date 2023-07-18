bet365 bonus code PINEWS nets $200 bonus bets offer when you wager $1 Tuesday

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code that new customers looking to sign-up with the platform can redeem to claim one of the more generous sportsbook promo codes in the U.S.

As a result of using this bonus code, you’ll be credited with $200 in bonus bets after you settle your first qualifying wager of at least $1.

In order to qualify for your bonus bets, make sure your wager has minimum odds of -500 or longer (such as -300 or +180, but not -540).

More details about your bet365 bonus code PINEWS

The first thing to point out when diving deeper into the bet365 bonus code is what states it can be redeemed in. As it stands, New Jersey, Colorado, Tennessee, Ohio and Iowa are the five state bet365 is playable in.

The second thing to point out is exactly how bonus bets you earn through bet365 work. The sum of your bets can be divided up into as many wagers as you wish, similarly to how FanDuel’s bonus bets work.

Although you won’t be able to straight up withdraw your bonus bets into cash, you can wager your $200 in bonus bets as 100 wagers of $2, two wagers of $100, or whatever else you want.

The key part of this welcome offer is the -500 or longer minimum odds requirement your qualifying wager must meet. While most betting markets won’t have odds with that heavy a favorite, it’s important to double check your bet slip before wagering.

With a stellar looking MLB slate making up Tuesday’s sporting docket for bet365 players, you’ll have no shortage of marquee games to choose from when placing your first wager.

Previewing the Tuesday MLB betting slate

Odds are accurate as of time of publish from bet365 Sportsbook and are subject to change.

All 30 MLB teams are in action on Tuesday, and there are no shortage of games featuring some of the very best teams in the league.

Among the games that have the most intrigue are the Brewers vs Phillies, Dodgers vs Orioles, Giants vs Reds, Diamondbacks vs Braves, Rays vs Yankees and Yankees vs Angels.

The moneyline markets for all of these games are as tightly contested as I’ve seen throughout the entire season. Of all those teams mentioned above, the two biggest favorites are Philadelphia (-210) and Atlanta (-200).

Of the underdogs with the best odds, the Diamondbacks at +170 is the most intriguing market. Although Arizona is on a downward trajectory in their last ten games, we’ve seen what they can do when they’re clicking on all cylinders.

The toughest games to predict in my opinion are the Yankees vs Angels and Dodgers vs Orioles. Rather than wagering the moneyline on those two games, I feel more comfortable with betting the over on each of these respective run totals.

bet365 bonus code steps to follow when redeeming

By clicking on the offer module above, you’ll be taken to bet365′s sign-up page for new players Enter and verify your personal information and type in the bet365 bonus code PINEWS when prompted for it during sign-up Place your first bet of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer and wait for it to settle After your bet settles one way or another, bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets that only expire if your account goes inactive for 90 consecutive days Bonus bets can be split into as many bets as you wish on bet365 but cannot be withdrawn for cash unless used as your stake in a winning wager

