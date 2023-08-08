bet365 bonus code PINEWS nets bet $1 get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer

New customers signing up for bet365 Sportsbook won’t want to miss out on a fantastic bet and get welcome offer that can be redeemed from using the bet365 bonus code PINEWS during sign-up.

$200 in bonus bets is what every new player in Tennessee, Colorado, Ohio, New Jersey, and Iowa will receive after signing-up with the bet365 bonus code and settling a qualifying wager of at least $1.

To make sure your $1+ qualifying bet is eligible, make sure it has odds of -500 or longer (Such as +450 or -450, but not -550).

bet365 bonus code explained in further detail

Whether you’re looking at the Ohio sports betting scene or the sports betting landscape of any of the five states bet365 operates out of, you’ll find bet365 Sportsbook to be among the most popular and well-reviewed.

It’s easy to see why, as the bet365 bonus code PINEWS is unquestionably one of the top sportsbook promo codes in the industry. After all, no other sportsbook offers $200 worth of guaranteed bonus bets just by settling a $1 bet.

There also isn’t another sportsbook whose bonus bets have the lifespan of bet365′s, as your bonus bets are only expired after 90 consecutive days of your account showing no activity.

Beyond their welcome offer, bet365 Sportsbook is known for many positives including having a mobile app that has raving reviews, plenty of promotions for returning customers, and a healthy amount of prop bets.

Tuesday’s MLB betting slate for players to bet on after using the bet365 bonus code

Tuesday’s betting slate is primarily focused around MLB regular season action, and you’ll have no shortage of enticing betting markets to wager on.

All 30 teams will take the diamond with some notable matchups featuring the best teams in the majors.

A few of those notable games are the Astros vs Orioles, Blue Jays vs Guardians, Giants vs Angels, and Dodgers vs Diamondbacks.

In particular, the Astros and Orioles game is interesting because it’s a true test for each team to see where they stand in MLB’s pecking order as the playoffs near closer.

Baltimore has the second best winning percentage in baseball and has been on a tear the whole year. But Houston has come on very strong since the first quarter of the season as well and appear primed for another playoff berth.

Make sure if you’re a new player that you take advantage of bet365′s early payout offer for MLB. Wager on any MLB moneyline market and potentially win your bet early if your team leads the game at any point by five or more runs.

bet365 bonus code sign-up steps

You can click on the offer module above to begin creating your bet365 account as it directs you to their site Enter and verify your personal information with bet365 such as name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN When prompted by bet365 to type in the bet365 bonus code, type in PINEWS Finalize the creation of your account with a minimum deposit of $10 or more Place your qualifying bet of $1 on any eligible betting market and wait for it to settle Whence your wager settles as a win or loss, bet365 will credit your account with $200 worth of bonus bets 90 consecutive days of account inactivity is the only way bonus bets expire Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash unless used as your stake in a winning wager

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.