bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Wager $1 Saturday to unlock $200 in bonus bets

When you use the bet365 bonus code PINEWS during sign-up, you’re ensuring you’ll receive $200 in guaranteed bonus bets after you place and settle a bet of $1 on any eligible market.

Saturday’s betting slate is loaded with enticing NFL preseason markets, but make sure your first bet has -500 or longer odds, as that‘s the criteria needing to be met for your first bet to be eligible.

After your wager settles as a win or a loss, your bonus bets will be credited for you to use on bet365 Sportsbook. Just make sure you’re located in Iowa, Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado, or Tennessee before signing up.

Going further into detail on the bet365 bonus code and bet365 Sportsbook

Even though bet365 Sportsbook is limited to just five states as of time of publish, bet365 is one of the best sports betting sites in North America for new and experienced bettors alike.

With the NFL preseason taking up a huge portion of the sports betting scene’s attention Saturday, you can also rely on bet365 to be one of the best NFL betting sites due to their competitive odds and boosted odds parlays.

There are also solid promotions to take advantage of outside of their welcome bonus, such as their multi-sport parlay boost that boosts your parlay odds the more legs you include in it from different sporting leagues.

As for the bet365 welcome offer itself, you won’t find any other sportsbook that has $200 in bonus bets waiting for you that require just $1 to be bet. As mentioned earlier, just make sure -500 or longer odds are met on your first bet.

Rounding it all out is the fact that bonus bets don’t expire after a week or two. Instead, you only need to ensure your account is active once every 90 days to make sure your bonus bets won’t expire.

How to use your bet365 bonus code

To start registering for your bet365 Sportsbook account, click on the offer module above Enter your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code to type into the bonus code box when prompted Deposit at least $10 into your bet365 account after reading your welcome offer’s terms and conditions Place your first bet of $1 or more on any betting market with -500 or longer odds After your first bet settles as a win or loss, $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash unless used as your stake in a winning wager and expire if your account shows 90 consecutive days of account inactivity

Wager your bet365 bonus code on any NFL preseason game Saturday

Odds are accurate as of time of publish from bet365 Sportsbook and are subject to change.

A whopping 11 NFL preseason games will be played Saturday across the entire day, with the Jaguars and Lions starting things off at 1 p.m. ET, and the Cowboys and Seahawks closing things out starting at 10 p.m. ET.

In comparison to last week’s preseason totals markets, this week’s slate is expected to be higher scoring. This is because starters will play more this week than last week, and likely more than we’ll see from them next week as well.

Before wagering on any game, be sure to look up how much the starters of your game will play. We know Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs starters will play the first half against Arizona, while Josh Allen and the Bills will play at least a quarter against the Steelers.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising to see the Cardinals are heavy +250 underdogs while Kansas City is -310 to win. Pittsburgh is a home underdog as well against Buffalo, with the Steelers at +105 to win.

Without question, the most surprising moneyline market I see heading into Saturday is the Cowboys’ +220 price. Personally, neither of these teams’ depth excites me. So if you’re looking for a longshot bet, this could be the one for you.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.