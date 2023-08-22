bet365 bonus code PINEWS scores $200 in bonus bets following $1 bet Tuesday

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code that you can type into the bonus code box when prompted by bet365 Sportsbook while you’re on your way to unlocking your bet $1 get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer.

The main thing to keep in mind when signing up with bet365 is that your first bet must be on a market with -500 or longer odds, which means any underdog or favorite such as -300, but not a favorite such as -600.

Explaining more on the bet365 bonus code for new players

One of the biggest things that sets the best sports betting sites apart from one another is their welcome offer. The bet365 bonus code gives $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with just $1 of your own money needing to be wagered before hand.

Many other welcome offers have similar offers, such as the new Caesars Sportsbook promo code that gives $250 in bonus bets but requires you to bet $50 after sign-up. But it’s bet365 that has the lowest minimum amount needing to be bet.

As mentioned earlier, the main thing you need to remember is your first bet can only be on a betting market with -500 or longer odds. If it’s not, you won’t be able to receive your bonus bets.

Another important note is that bet365 is only operating in five states currently. You must be in New Jersey, Tennessee, Colorado, Ohio, or Iowa to redeem the bet365 bonus code.

That said, bet365 has boosted odds bets, promotions for returning customers, and a great mobile app. When you add everything up, you have a sportsbook we can’t endorse you sign-up enough with.

Tuesday MLB betting markets to wager on after signing up with the bet365 bonus code

All 30 MLB teams will take the diamond Tuesday for MKB bettors to wager on, with a handful of games that are very intriguing to track with potential implications for the MLB postseason.

Among those games are the Giants vs Phillies, Blue Jays vs Orioles, Reds vs Angels, Red Sox vs Astros, and Rangers vs Diamondbacks.

In particular, the Blue Jays and Orioles is an intriguing matchup with the AL East standings being what they are and Toronto being in the mix for a wild card spot in the conference with Baltimore and the Tampa Bay Rays being significantly ahead of them in the division race.

Other sporting markets you can bet on Tuesday include the U.S. Open, which qualifying matches being played through Aug. 25.

Even though the NFL preseason won’t see any action Tuesday or Wednesday, you can also wager on any of the upcoming Week 3 preseason games, including the Steelers and Eagles’ respective games.

bet365 bonus code guided steps

You’ll first need to create your bet365 account, which can easily be started by clicking on the offer module directly above Enter your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN so bet365 can verify your identity When asked if you were guided to bet365 Sportsbook with a bonus code, type in PINEWS Make sure you understand your welcome bonus’ terms and conditions and deposit $10 into your account to finish registration Now the fun can begin, as you can place your first bet of at least $1 on any eligible betting market You can count on bet365 Sportsbook to credit you with $200 in bonus bets after your first bet settles regardless if it You don’t need to worry about your bet365 bonus bets expiring unless you don’t show account inactivity for 90 consecutive days

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.