bet365 bonus code PINEWS unlocks bet and get offer in Kentucky, elsewhere

One of the best sportsbook promo codes you can sign up with as a new player comes from the bet365 bonus code PINEWS. This same bonus code will unlock one of two welcome offers for you depending on where you’re located.

If you reside in CO, NJ, IA, OH, or VA, your welcome offer will be bet $1 get $200 in bonus bets. You can sign up by clicking on either the top offer module located below or by clicking on this link.

However, you can also pre-register with bet365 Sportsbook if you’re located in Kentucky through this link or the bottom offer module below. The bet365 Kentucky bonus code is similar to the standard one, with it increasing your guaranteed bonus bets to $365 when you bet $1 after Kentucky sports betting goes live.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code in your state

Despite the bet365 welcome offers in the six states differing from Kentucky to the other five, the bet365 bonus code will work in a similar fashion either way.

PINEWS being the code to type in regardless of where you are is proof of that. More proof of it is your first bet must have odds of -500 or longer. This is true in all states, as you’ll give up the right to receive your guaranteed bonus bets if you don’t meet those odds requirements.

Signing up isn’t too difficult, as you just need to follow the prompted steps. You can do this on desktop or mobile, with their app having some of the very best ratings you’ll come across in the entire industry.

Bonus bets can be used on any betting market in flexible ways, with the only exception being withdrawing them straight-up as cash. As long as you keep your account active once every 90 days, you won’t need to worry about bonus bets expiring.

Previewing Wednesday’s sports betting slate for bet365 players

MLB regular season games are the primary sport being played Wednesday, but bet365 players also have the option of signing up and wagering on Thursday’s NFL kickoff game between the Lions and Chiefs, as well as US Open tennis action.

As of the time of publish, Kansas City is unsurprisingly the favorite to win at home with a money line price of -240. Detroit is a sizable underdog at +200, with a respectable one-score spread of 5.5 points being given.

As for the MLB games going down to bet on Wednesday, they include the Twins vs. Guardians, Astros vs. Rangers, and Orioles vs. Angels are just a few games that could be worth keeping an eye on.

No matter which betting market you wager on, be sure to check out bet365′s promotions for early payout offers. These offers are available for NFL, college football, and MLB fans.

Each of these promotions lets you win your wager early if your moneyline-backed team takes the lead in their game by a certain point threshold.

How to register for the bet365 bonus code in your state

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.