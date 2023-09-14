Get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets with the bet365 bonus code PINEWS Thursday

The Vikings and Eagles collide Thursday in what has the potential to be a great Thursday Night Football game, and the bet365 bonus code PINEWS gives new players a bet-$1-get-$365 in bonus bets welcome offer ahead of kickoff.

Here’s how it works. Use the bonus code PINEWS and place your first bet of $1 or more on any eligible betting market that has odds of -500 or longer (+110 or -110 are eligible markets, but not -550 isn’t one). Immediately after your bet settles, $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account no matter if it won or lost.

Additionally, you can pre-register for a bet365 account if you’re a Kentucky resident. Use the bet365 Kentucky bonus code PINEWS and $365 in bonus bets will be ready for you to be used on September 28th when Kentucky sports betting goes live in Kentucky.

Why the bet365 bonus code is one of the best welcome offers out there

Offering guaranteed bonus bets following the settlement of your first bet isn’t something unique to bet365, but they were the earliest adopter of this type of welcome bonus.

Just $1 of your initial $10 deposit needs to be wagered on your first bet, which is less than other sportsbooks require. -500 or longer odds is also a reasonable requirement for your first bet.

Although this welcome bonus is only available to those in VA, OH, IA, NJ, or CO, we can’t endorse this welcome bonus enough.

As well as this fantastic welcome offer, promotions for returning customers, boosted odds bets, and a very well rated mobile app are among the things you’ll be able to take advantage of us on this sportsbook.

Previewing Vikings vs Eagles with bet365 odds

Odds are accurate from bet365 Sportsbook as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off between the Vikings and Eagles in a game that will be very instructive following their opening-week performances.

Minnesota was undefeated in one-score games last year (11-0) but lost a one-score game in its first game in a sloppy offensive effort. Meanwhile, Philadelphia picked up a win but had just 154 passing yards and went 4/13 on third down.

Unsurprisingly, Philadelphia is a heavy home favorite at -270 to win over the Vikings, who are at +220. The game has a 6.5-point spread, which is the fourth-highest of the entire Week 2 slate.

Last year, when these teams faced off in a Week 2 primetime game, the Eagles won by 17 which made Kirk Cousins’ career primetime record 12-20. The Vikings are 8-9 against the spread since Cousins joined the team.

I normally don’t like betting on favorites with a spread this large, but I like Philadelphia’s chances of winning by seven or more points in this game.

While both teams saw their offenses struggle in Week 1, Minnesota was sloppier than Philadelphia. With the Eagles’ defense still possessing a lot of playmaking talent, I can see Cousins and the Vikings offense struggling.

Here’s how to use your bet365 bonus code in Kentucky or already live state

To begin creating your bet365 account, click on the offer module above corresponding to your state’s welcome offer Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code to type in when prompted for your bonus code Deposit $10 or more into your bet365 account to finish creating your account If you’re in Kentucky, you can either make your $10 deposit after signing up or wait until launch day Place your first bet of at least $1 on any market that you wish but make sure it has -500 or longer odds No matter how your first bet results, you’ll get $365 in bonus bets into your account Your $365 in bonus bets will be usable in Kentucky on Sept. 28 when online sports betting goes live in the state Just make sure your account has activity once every 90 days to avoid your bonus bets expiring

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.