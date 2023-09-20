bet365 bonus code PINEWS unlocks $365 bonus bets for Wednesday MLB

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code to type in when signing up for your account to unlock a bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets welcome bonus. Just make sure your first bet has minimum odds of -500 or longer to be eligible.

Additionally, the bet365 Kentucky bonus code PINEWS can be used to get $365 in bonus bets credited to your account on launch day. Kentucky sports betting will launch September 28th.

What makes the bet365 bonus code one of the best in the industry

Although the bet365 bonus code can only be signed up for in a select few states, the product bet365 gives their players is one packed with promotions, boosted bets, and a loaded selection of futures markets.

The states bet365 is live and operational in are Colorado, New Jersey, Iowa, Ohio, and Virginia. Kentucky will be live on September 28th, but their pre-registration offer can be signed-up with awhile.

Only needing to bet $1 is a very low and generous amount. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code requires you to bet $10, and the FanDuel promo code requires $5 for comparison’s sake.

Additionally, bonus bets on bet365 won’t expire after a one or two week time limit. Instead, bonus bets will always be good to use as long as you have activity in your account once every 90 days.

Previewing Wednesday’s bet365 betting slate

15 MLB games are being played Wednesday for bet365 players to bet on as the regular season has two weeks left before concluding. Games start as early as 12:20 p.m ET, and the final game will throw the first pitch at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Some of the marquee games to watch include the Braves vs Phillies, Orioles vs Astros, Giants vs Diamondbacks, Blue Jays vs Yankees, and Mets vs Marlins.

How the Cubs and Marlins do will especially be important, as they’re both fighting for an NL wild card berth against the likes of the Diamondbacks, Phillies, and Reds.

On the AL side, the Yankees are seven games back from a wild card spot as games start to run out, as the Blue Jays, Mariners, and Rangers seem poised to join the Rays as wild card teams.

One thing you can do before betting on this slate is opting-in to the MLB early payout promotion. This promotion counts your bet as a win early should you wager on a moneyline market and your team take the lead by five or more runs.

You can even use that promotion in a parlay, as that specific leg of the parlay will be victorious so long as a five run lead by your moneyline backed team is met.

Steps to using your bet365 bonus code

Choose the offer module above you want to sign-up with and click “Claim $365″ on it Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN PINEWS is the bonus code to type in your state no matter where you’re redeeming it Deposit $10 or more into your account, with Kentucky players being able to wait until launch day to deposit Place your first bet of $1 or more on any market that has odds of -500 or longer $365 in bonus bets are guaranteed to be yours after your first bet settles either as a win or loss $365 in bonus bets will be waiting for Kentucky sports bettors when online sports betting goes live Bonus bets can only expire should your account go inactive for 90 consecutive days

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.