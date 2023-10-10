bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Safety net first bet or bet $5 get $150 bonus bets

PINEWS is the all-encompassing bet365 bonus code up for grabs to new players Tuesday. This unlocks two welcome offers you can choose from upon signing up.

One is a safety net first bet, which means your bet gets paid back in bonus bets if it loses. The other is a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer. Those looking to capitalize on Kentucky sports betting will receive a bet $1 get $365 in bonus bets offer.

More on each of the bet365 bonus code options for new players

Don’t let the fact that there’ three bet365 bonus codes listed above overwhelm you. To make things easier, it’s important to reiterate Kentucky players can only redeem the bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets offer.

As is the case with every bet365 welcome bonus, you just need to make sure your welcome offer has -500 or longer odds in order to be eligible for your bonus bets.

Both the bet365 bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer and the safety net first bet can be redeemed in CO, IA,NJ, OH, and VA. As time goes on, it’s very possible these states grow.

If you redeem the safety net first bet, it works similarly to the FanDuel no sweat first bet in that it pays you back your stake in bonus bets if you don’t win.

No matter if you’re looking to wager on the NHL or MLB Tuesday, you can find promotions, odds boosts, and much more on this excellent and always improving platform.

What to bet on after redeeming your bet365 bonus code Tuesday

Odds from bet365 Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Tuesday is a thrilling day on the sports betting calendar with both the MLB playoffs and debut of the 2023 NHL regular season being options you have at your disposal to bet on.

Starting with the NHL regulars season, bettors have their choice of the Predators vs Lightning, Blackhawks vs Penguins, and Kraken vs Golden Knights.

I’m especially interested in the Blackhawks vs Penguins and Kraken vs Golden Knights. Both Pittsburgh and Las Vegas are home favorites by significant margins. I like both of them to win and cover their -1.5 puck lines.

In MLB, the game I’m most intrigued by is the Orioles vs Rangers with the first pitch being thrown at 8:03 p.m. Baltimore are slight underdogs with their backs facing the wall.

bet365 bonus code sign-up instructions

The offer module above and this link are the quickest ways to start signing up for your safety net first bet The bottom offer module above and this link are the quickest ways to start signing up for your bet and get offer Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN Type in bonus code PINEWS as your bet365 bonus code no matter which offer you redeem Make your first deposit of $10 or more and find any betting market with -500 or longer odds Either bet up to $1,000 and get your stake back in bonus bets if you lose OR settle a $5 wager and get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets pending on which offer you redeemed Bonus bets only expire after 90 consecutive days of account inactivity but cannot be withdrawn as cash

bet365 Kentucky bonus code sign-up instructions

Sign up with the offer module or above or by clicking on this link to begin redeeming your bet $1 get $365 bonus bets offer The third, fourth, and fifth steps from the section above can be followed the exact same way in Kentucky when redeeming the bet365 Kentucky bonus code Wager $1 or more on any betting market of -500 or longer odds and wait for it to settle No matter what the result of your first bet is, $365 in guaranteed bonus bets will be credited in Just make sure your account doesn’t go inactive for 90 consecutive days to avoid bonus bet expiring

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.