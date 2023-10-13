bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Claim safety net first bet or $150 bonus bets after $5 wager

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code you can use when signing up to unlock a choice between two fabulous sportsbook promo codes that will both treat you generously.

You can click here to redeem a safety net first bet up to $1,000 that pays your stake back in bonus bets if you lose. Or you can click here and settle a $5 wager on any market with -500 or longer odds and get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Additionally, Kentucky sports betting players can redeem the bet365 Kentucky bonus code PINEWS by clicking here to get $365 in bonus bets following the settlement of a $1 wager on an eligible market.

bet365 bonus code registration instructions

To begin claiming your safety net first bet up to $1,000, click on the top offer module above or on this link To begin claiming your bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets offer, click on the bottom offer module above or on this link Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four SSN digits PINEWS is the all-encompassing bet365 bonus code to use for either offer Deposit $10 or more into your account following the acknowledgment of bet365′s terms and conditions Either bet up to $1,000 on an eligible market and see your stake paid back as bonus bets if you lose OR bet $5 on an eligible market and get $150 in bonus bets after your wager settkes 90 consecutive days of your account being inactive is the only thing that can cause your bonus bets to expire

bet365 Kentucky bonus code registration instructions

To begin claiming your bet $1 get $365 in bonus bets offer, click on the offer module above or on this link Steps three through five mentioned for the bet365 bonus code in states outside Kentucky can be followed just the same here Make sure your first betting market has -500 or longer odds on it and wager at least $1 When your first bet settles either as a win, push, or loss, $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account The same expiration rules for bonus bets mentioned already apply in Kentucky as well

Previewing Penguins vs Capitals NHL game for bet365 players

Of the two NHL games going down Friday, the one I have my eye on is the Penguins vs Capitals. This marks the 64th meeting between Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin in the regular season.

Washington starts their season with this game, so everything we think we know about their team is still yet to be tested. But the Penguins already played one game, so we have an idea of what we can expect from them.

The Penguins started off their season opener hot against the Chicago Blackhawks with a 2-0 lead in the second period. But things went south quickly after that, with four unanswered goals (One with an empty net) from Chicago handing them a loss.

In addition to the trio of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, big ticket offseason acquisition Erik Karlsson was brought in to try and take this team over the hump.

On Washington’s side, Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and John Carlson return for another year together. These teams share similarities in being some of the oldest teams in the league.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.