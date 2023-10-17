bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Choose safety net first bet or bet $5 get $150 bonus bets

Game 2 of the NLCS between the Diamondbacks and Phillies goes down today. If you’re looking to sign-up with the bet365 bonus code, you’re in luck. Use code PINEWS during sign-up and one of two welcome bonuses will be yours to choose from as a new player.

Click here to get a “safety net first bet” up to $1,000. If you don’t win your first bet, you can rest assured knowing your stake gets paid back as bonus bets. Or you can click here to get a “bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets” offer.

Finally, the bet365 Kentucky bonus code for Bluegrass State players is also PINEWS. Click here to unlock a “bet $1, get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets” offer from one of the best MLB betting sites

bet365 bonus code steps to follow during sign-up

The easiest way to sign-up with bet365′s safety net first bet is clicking on this link or using th offer module above The easiest way to sign-up with bet365′s bet $5, get $150 bonus bets offer is this link or the bottom offer module above Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four SSN digits PINEWS is the bonus code to use for either welcome bonus Read and agree to your terms and conditions and deposit $10 or more into your account Wager up to $1,000 on an eligible market and get your stake back in bonus bets if it loses with bet365′s safety net first bet Wager $5+ on an eligible market and get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets after your wager settles as a win, loss, or push 90 consecutive days of account inactivity is the only way your bonus bets will expire

bet365 Kentucky bonus code steps to follow during sign-up

The easiest way to sign-up with bet365 Kentucky’s bet $1, get $365 bonus bets offer is to use this link or the offer module above Follow the same steps three through five as mentioned in the section above Bet $1+ on an eligible market and wait for it to settle in any capacity Whence your first bet is expired, $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account 90 consecutive days of account in account inactivity is still the only way your bonus bets expire

Previewing Game 2 of the Diamondbacks vs Phillies for bet365 players to wager on

Odds from bet365 Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

The marquee sporting event on Tuesday’s betting calendar is the Diamondbacks vs Phillies in Game 2 of the NLCS. Philadelphia once again host and are up 1-0 in the series following a 5-3 win Monday.

Philadelphia are favorites according to bet365. Their moneyline odds are -165 in comparison to the Diamondbacks’ moneyline of +145. The totals market for this game is set at eight runs.

Aaron Nola is taking the mound for Philadelphia while Merrill Kelly will get the nod for Arizona. Kelly is coming off a longer rest than what Nola had in between starts.

Bet boosted same game parlays are aplenty on bet354 for this game. Nola and Kelly each getting 7+ strikeouts is the most intriguing of them all with +1100 odds.

After that, Bryce Harper hitting a home run and the Phillies winning at +800 is another parlay to consider. Of course, you can make your own parlay or wager on the game live if you’d rather as well.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.