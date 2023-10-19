bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Choose from two welcome offers ahead of TNF, NLCS Game 3

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code you can use to get your choice between two welcome bonuses. Either a safety net first bet or a bet $5 get $150 offer can be yours. Click here for the safety net first bet and here for the bet and get offer.

Your safety net first bet works how it sounds. If your first bet up to $1,000 results in a loss, your stake gets paid back as bonus bets. For the bet and get offer, odds of -500 or longer must be met on your first bet of $5 to receiver $150 in bonus bets.

Finally, Kentucky sports betting is live and the bet365 Kentucky bonus code PINEWS unlocks an offer of bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets. This offer is as good as it gets in Kentucky.

bet365 bonus code instruction guide

Click this link or the top offer module to claim your safety net first bet up to $1,000 Click this link or the bottom offer module above to claim your bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four SSN digits Use the bet365 bonus code PINEWS when prompted Agree to your offers terms and conditions and deposit at least $10 into your account Bet as much as $1,000 on any eligible market with -500 or longer odds and receive your stake back as bonus bets if you’re unsuccessful Or bet $5 on any eligible market with -500 or longer odds and receive $150 in bonus bets after your first bet settles Just don’t let 90 consecutive days go by without account activity so your bonus bets don’t expire

bet365 Kentucky bonus code instruction guide

Click this link or the offer module above to claim your bet $1, get $365 bonus bets offer Enter and verify your information, use bonus code PINEWS, and deposit $10 into your account Wager $1+ on an eligible market with -500 or longer odds and wait for your bet to settle $365 in guaranteed bonus bets will be yours when your first bet settles The same guidelines for bonus bets expiring holds true in Kentucky

Previewing Phillies vs Diamondbacks and Thursday Night Football

Odds from bet365 Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Thursday’s meeting between the Phillies and Diamondbacks couldn’t be much more critical as Arizona looks to avoid going down 3-0 in the series. The Diamondbacks are hosting this game, which is notable given Philadelphia’s otherworldly home field advantage.

Despite being at home, bet365 has Arizona as the underdogs with a moneyline price of +115. Philadelphia on the other hand are respectable -135 priced favorites.

Coming off a crushing 10-0 defeat in Game 2, this game will tell us how much competitive fire Arizona has in them. It’s the playoffs, meaning I expect them to come out looking good. But whether they can counter the massive amount of momentum Philadelphia has is another story.

In the NFL, Thursday sees the Jaguars take on the Saints in New Orleans. This game is as close as they come in terms of projections with just one point separating these spreads. The nod goes to New Orleans surprisingly.

Although the Saints possess one of the NFL’s elite defenses in theory, I like Jacksonville to win a lower scoring game by a few points coming off the momentum they’ve been building.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.