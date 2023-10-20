Bet $5 get $150 bonus bets offer or safety net first bet with bet365 bonus code PINEWS

If you’re a new player who uses the bet365 bonus code PINEWS, you’ll get to choose from two different welcome offers to sign-up with. You can either get $150 in bonus bets after a $5 wager settles or a safety net first bet worth up to $1,000.

Use this link to sign-up with the bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets offer. Just be sure you meet minimum odds of -500 or longer on your first bet. Those same odds must be met on your safety net first bet offer that pays your stake back in bonus bets if you lose by clicking here.

Last but not least, the bet365 Kentucky bonus code is available to be redeemed by those in Kentucky. Click here, use code PINEWS, and unlock a bet $1 get $365 in bonus bets welcome offer.

How to use the bet365 bonus code

Click the top offer module above or this link to claim your bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer Click the bottom offer module or this link to claim your safety net first bet up to $1,000 Enter and verify your personal information prompted by bet365 such as name, address, age, and last four SSN digits PINEWS is the all-encompassing bet365 bonus code to type in to secure your bonus Acknowledge your welcome bonus’ terms and conditions and deposit $10 or more into your account Place your first bet of $5+ on a market with -500 or longer odds and get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when it settles OR bet as much as $1,000 on a market with -500 or longer odds and get your stake back in bonus bets Bonus bets only expire after 90 consecutive days of account inactivity.

How to use the bet365 Kentucky bonus code

Click the offer module above or this link to claim your bet $1, get $365 bonus bets offer Follow the same third through fifth steps as mentioned in the section above for the bet365 bonus codes outside Kentucky Place your first bet on any market with -500 or longer odds and wait for it to settle as a win, loss, or push Whence your first bet settles, $365 ing guaranteed bonus bets will come your way 90 consecutive days of account inactivity remains the only way your bonus bets will expire

What can you bet on Friday as a new bet365 user?

The answer is a little bit of everything can be bet on Friday on bet365. Two NHL games are being played Friday in addition to a college football game.

Game 5 of the ALCS between the Astros and Rangers and Game 4 of the NLCS between the Diamondbacks and Phillies can also be wagered on Friday.

Outside of Friday’s sporting events, you can start wagering on the bounty of college football and NFL action taking place Saturday and Sunday.

One of bet365′s best qualities is having plenty of promotions for existing customers. So be sure to check out their selection and opt-into one before submitting your bet slip.

