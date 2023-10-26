bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Bet $5 get $150 bonus bets offer or safety net first bet

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code that gives all new customers their choice between two welcome offers. You can either get $150 in bonus bets after settling a $5 bet or a safety net first bet that goes up to $1,000.

Click here for your bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets offer. This ensures $150 in guaranteed bonus bets come your way after you settle your first bet of $5 or more on a market of -500 or longer odds. Click here for your safety net first bet that pays your stake up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if it loses.

The bet365 Kentucky bonus code can also be redeemed by new players in the Bluegrass State for a bet $1 get $365 in bonus bets offer by clicking here. The Players outside the U.S. can use the bet365 bonus code 365INT to claim an offer specific to your country.

Steps to use the bet365 bonus code as a new player

Use this link or the offer module above to claim your safety net first bet Use this link or the bottom offer module to claim your bet $5 and get $150 offer Enter and verify your personal information and use bonus code PINEWS for each welcome bonus Finalize the creation of your account with a deposit of at least $10 Bet up to $1,000 on an eligible market and get your stake back in bonus bets if you don’t win with bet365′s safety net first bet, wager Bet $5 or more on an eligible market and get $150 in bonus bets after it settles with bet365′s bet and get offer, Bonus bets expire after 90 consecutive days of account inactivity

Steps to use the bet365 Kentucky bonus code as a new player

Use this link or the offer module above to claim your bet $1 and get $365 offer Enter and verify your personal information, use bonus code PINEWS, and deposit $10 into your account Bet at least $1 on any eligible market and wait for it to settle $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account no matter how it settles, The same rules for bonus bets expiring in other states also applies to Kentucky

Previewing Thursday Night Football for new bet365 players

Odds from bet365 Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Week 8′s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Buccaneers and Bills is projected to be a blowout, but I believe it’ll be a closer game than the oddsmakers project.

The Bills are 8.5 point favorites at home with an extremely favored moneyline price of -425. Tampa Bay are underdogs with a moneyline price of +325 in a game with a totals market of 43 points.

Despite the oddsmakers strongly believing in Buffalo, I think Tampa Bay will cover the spread. They’ve played imperfect football the last two weeks, but the Bills are heavily injured and are coming off of three straight subpar performances.

Baker Mayfield has had good performances this season, but isn’t being aided by a rushing attack. With how injured Buffalo is, it’s possible this is a game Tampa Bay can rebound in on the ground.

That said, Buffalo is at home and still has one of the best home field advantages in the sport. I can’t see them losing, but Josh Allen will have to start playing like he did earlier in the season when he was one of the best in the NFL.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.