bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Pick bet $5 get $150 bonus bets or safety net first bet Saturday

Saturday’s college football action is coming at you hot and heavy, and the bet365 bonus code PINEWS gives all new players two different welcome offers to choose from. You can sign-up with the bet365 bonus code In CO, IA, NJ, OH, or VA.

Kentucky sports bettors can also sign-up for an exclusive offer to their state of bet $1 get $365 in bonus bets with the bet365 Kentucky bonus code PINEWS. Those in other countries can also get their own unique welcome bonus with bonus code 365INT.

As for those in the aforementioned states, you can either get a bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets offer or a safety net first bet that credits you back your first bets stake up to $1,000 if it results in a loss.

bet365 bonus code guide to follow when signing up

Click on the top offer module above or this link to get your bet $5 and get $150 offer Click on the bottom offer module above or this link to get your safety net first bet Enter your personal information in order for bet365 to verify your identity, location, and age No matter which welcome bonus you choose, use bonus code PINEWS when asked for one The final step of registering for your new account is making a first deposit of $10 or more If you redeemed bet365′s bet $5 get $150 offer, find a market with -500 or longer odds and settle a $5 bet on it to see your guaranteed bonus bets be credited If you redeemed bet365′s safety net first bet offer, find a market with -500 or longer odds and wager up to $1,000 to see your stake paid back as bonus bets if it loses As long as you have activity in your account once every 90 days, your bonus bets won’t expire

bet365 Kentucky bonus code registration steps to follow as a new player

Click on the offer module above or on this link if you’re in Kentucky and looking to sign-up for their bet $1 get $365 in bonus bets offer Follow similar steps of entering your information, using code PINEWS, and completing your first deposit of at least $10 Find any betting market with -500 or longer odds and bet at least $1 on it Wait for your first bet to settle in order to see $365 in guaranteed bonus bets be credited to your account 90 consecutive days of account inactivity remains the only way your bonus bets expire

What college football games are on Saturday for bet365 players to bet on

Every Saturday is going to be highlighted by the college football slate and this one isn’t any different. It is a bit of a weaker slate overall compared to the last few weeks of loaded action, but there are still plenty of games worth considering.

No. 20 Duke vs No. 18 Louisville and No. 8 Oregon vs No. 13 Utah make up the two must watch games of the weekend due to being the only games where top 25 teams are going head-to-head.

In particular, Oregon vs Utah will have my attention as both teams are still alive in the NCAA playoff field. But whoever loses will likely see those dreams dashed while the other continues to have a fighting chance.

A few other conference rivalries will be renewed and worth watching too. Those include BYU vs No. 7 Texas, No. 21 Tennessee vs Kentucky, and Colorado vs No. 23 UCLA.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.