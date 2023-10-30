bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in Kentucky, $150 in Ohio, NJ, Colorado, Virginia & Iowa this week

bet365 has three offers available for new American users, all using the bet365 bonus code PINEWS to activate. In Kentucky, there’s just one offer available (although it’s the strongest), and in other bet365 states, you’ll get to choose between two offers.

Bet $1, Get $365 in bonus bets (Kentucky only): Just deposit $10, bet $1, and you’ll get $365 in bonus bets. Bet $1, Get $150 in bonus bets (NJ, OH, VA, CO & Iowa): Same offer as the Kentucky bonus, but you’ll get $150 instead of $365. First bet safety net up to $1,000 (NJ, OH, VA, CO & Iowa): Place your first wager up to $1,000 and if it loses, you’ll be refunded in bonus bets equal to whatever you lost. Bettors outside the United States can use bet365 bonus code 365INT. Offers will vary by country and location.

Confused? We’ll explain more below.

bet365 bonus code offers, explained

bet365 has three total offers available for U.S. players. In Kentucky, you get the same offer no matter what. In other states, you get a choice of two offers.

Kentucky Bet/Get: This offer is one of the most straightforward in the industry. Just deposit $10 and bet $1 on anything that’s -500 or longer, and you’ll get the $365 in bonus bets. In this case, -500 or longer means -400 or +120 are OK, but -600 is not. “Longer” is a tricky word in sports betting because it could mean the probability got longer, i.e. it is less likely to happen, or the odds got longer, meaning they increased in size.

Bonus bets work like they do at any other sportsbook -- you keep any profit, but not the stake itself. So a $20 bonus bet wager on Raiders +300 would pay $60 if they win ($20 x 3.0) but you wouldn’t keep the $20 bonus bet.

Other States Bet/Get: Again, this offer works almost exactly the same as the Kentucky bet/get, but you’re getting back $150 instead of $365 in bonus bets. Just make sure to deposit $10 and make your first bet -500 or longer (so -350 is OK but -550 is not).

First Bet Safety Net: This offer is a little different. Whatever you wager on your first bet, you’ll be refunded in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,000.

So say I bet $500 on the Lions -8.5 against the Raiders on Monday Night Football. If they don’t cover, I get $500 back in bonus bets. If they do cover, I keep any profit and the original bet amount as well, and the promo is over.

If it does lose, you’ll have to wager the bonus bets to turn them into cash.

Signing up at bet365