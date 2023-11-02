bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Choose first bet offer up to $1,000 or bet $5 get $150

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code new players in North America can register with. You’ll have the choice between a safety net first bet (More on what this is below) up to $1,000 or $150 in guaranteed bonus bets after you settle a $5 wager.

If you’ve come across this article in a country other than the United States, 365INT is the code to use to claim your respective welcome offer.

Explaining more on the bet365 bonus code options new players have

The first thing to note for bet365′s welcome offers is the minimum odds requirement you must meet. The first betting market you wager on must have -500 or longer odds in order for you to be able to use your offer.

What this means is if a market has a + symbol next to it (Signifying they’re an underdog), this will be an eligible betting market. Any favorite such as one with odds of -350 or -400 is also eligible. Odds such as -600 won’t be considered an eligible market and you’ll forego your welcome offer.

As long as you satisfy that minimum odds requirement, you’ll be set. As for the two welcome offers, you can decide which one you want to sign-up with by thinking about how much you plan to bet on bet365.

If you want to bet a smaller amount and get guaranteed bonus bets, their bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets offer might be better for you. It doesn’t matter if your first bet results in a win or a loss, as you’ll see your bonus bets after your first wager settles.

But if you’re looking to wager a higher amount after signing up, bet365′s safety net first bet offer will be better for you. This is because your stake will be paid back to you up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first wager results in a loss.

How to sign-up for the bet365 bonus code

Click the offer module above or hyperlinked text in this piece to be directed to bet365 where you can pick your welcome offer. Enter and verify your personal information and type in bonus code PINEWS. Deposit $10 or more and find the first betting market you want to bet on, ensuring it has -500 or longer odds. Bet at least $5 if you used bet365′s bet and get offer and wait for it to settle to see your $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. Wager as much as $1,000 if you used bet365′s safety net first bet and get your stake back in bonus bets if you lose. You won’t lose access to your bonus bets unless you let 90 consecutive days pass with no account activity such as depositing, withdrawing, or placing a bet.

Thursday Night Football preview for bet365 players looking to bet on the game

Odds from bet365 Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

If you’re betting on the Titans vs Steelers, you can feel rest assured you’re doing so with one of the best NFL betting sites. A plethora of bet boost same game parlays are available in addition to a large number of prop bets.

As for this game, I don’t see points being scored in bunches. I predict a low scoring game between two of the league’s lowest scoring offenses that struggle at moving the ball.

In what’s likely going to be a defensive game, I trust Pittsburgh’s defense at home to cause enough key takeaways and make just enough plays to give them the victory.

Will Levis will be playing in his second career game for Tennessee following a four touchdown explosion in his career debut last week. Kenny Pickett will start under center for the Steelers but will be pushing through a rib injury.

One of the things that makes bet365 one of the best sports betting sites is their promotions for returning customers. Their best one to use for this game is an early payout offer that pays your moneyline bet as a win if the team you bet on takes a lead of 17 or more points.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.