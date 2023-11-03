bet365 bonus code PINEWS lets you pick between two welcome bonuses

As mentioned in the title, two different welcome offers are presented to new customers who sign-up with the bet365 bonus code PINEWS. Your two welcome bonuses are $150 in bonus bets after you settle a $5 bet or a $1,000 first bet offer that works as a safety net first bet.

While more details on what each of these welcome bonuses can do for you are detailed below, it should be noted that international readers looking to sign-up must use code 365INT in order to claim your country’s respective welcome offer.

Each bet365 bonus code explained further

If you’re not sure which of these welcome bonuses to redeem, don’t worry yourself too much. Both of these offers are among the best sportsbook promo codes in the industry despite them being different from one another.

If you’re redeeming bet365′s safety net first bet, you can wager as much as $1,000 on your first betting market. Just make sure the odds your first bet has are -500 or longer.

That means odds like +150 or -200, not -700 or -1000. If your first bet fails to meet -500 or longer odds, you’ll forego your welcome offer. This is true for both the safety net first bet and bet and get offer.

If you use the safety net first bet, this means you’ll only get bonus bets back in the form of your first bets stake if it loses. This type of insurance can be a reassuring thing that makes the experience of watching your first bet unfold more exciting.

If you want to play it safe and make sure you get bonus bets no matter what, redeeming the bet and get offer will be more up your speed. Just $5 of the first $10 you deposit needs to be wagered on your first bet. When it settles, $150 in bonus bets will be yours no matter what the result of your wager was.

bet365 bonus code: How to sign-up as a new player

Pick your welcome offer by clicking the offer module above or link in the text you want to redeem. Type in PINEWS as the bonus code that referred you and follow the prompted steps from bet365 of entering your personal information. Find a betting market with -500 or longer odds after making your first deposit of $10 or more and place your first bet. Wager at least $5 or up to $1,000 depending on your welcome offer and wait for it to settle. Any bonus bets you get as part redeeming the bet365 bonus code will be yours so long as you don’t let 90 consecutive days pass without account activity.

Previewing Friday’s betting slate to wager on as a bet365 player

Odds from bet365 Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

My focus on Friday’s sports betting slate will be paid towards the NBA In-Season Tournament beginning with seven games taking place across the association. bet365 is one of the best NBA betting sites you can use to wager on this action.

The first two games tipping off the evening are the Pacers vs Cavaliers and Bucks vs Knicks. The Thunder vs Warriors and Nuggets vs Warriors are the other two games I’ll have my eye on from the seven game slate.

In particular, I’m excited to see how the Bucks do. They’re 2-2 entering the game with both of their losses coming by a fairly significant amount.

One team that’s strongly stood out this year is the Warriors, who enter the tournament 4-1 and a 3-0 road record. Given their 11-30 road record in 2022, this is an encouraging sign early for Golden State fans.

Joining those four games as the other tournament games being played are the Heat vs Wizards, Thunder vs Warriors, and Bulls vs Nets.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.