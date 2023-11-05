bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Choose your welcome offer before betting on NFL

What could be better than signing up with one of the best NFL betting sites and getting to claim their welcome offer? How about signing up with one of the best NFL betting sites and getting to pick your welcome offer thanks to the bet365 bonus code PINEWS?

That’s right, two distinct welcome bonuses are up for grabs and you get to pick the one you want to redeem most. The first is a safety net first bet, which is just another way of saying you’ll get however much you wagered on your first bet back as bonus bets if it loses.

International readers must use bonus code 365INT to claim their respective welcome bonus.

This welcome bonus extends up to $1,000. Just be sure the odds of your first bet are -500 or longer. This means any underdog or favorite with like a price of -400 is fine, but a favorite such as -510 isn’t. This requirement exists for both welcome offers.

Your other option is a simple but generous bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets offer. With this offer, your bonus bets are guaranteed so long as your first bet is on an eligible market and settles one way or another. States you can sign-up with bet365 in are CO, IA, KY, NJ, OH, and VA.

Best games to bet on NFL Sunday with your bet365 bonus code

If you’re new to betting on the NFL entirely, click to learn how to bet on NFL games online. If you’re an experienced bettor, you’ll find a handful of games in the Week 9 slate that really stand out above the rest.

There are four marquee games in a slate that features a lot of second stringers and four teams on bye (The 49ers, Jaguars, Lions, and Broncos). The first one is the Dolphins vs Chiefs, which has an earlier 9:30 a.m ET start time due to being played in Germany.

The 1 p.m ET window sees the Seahawks take on the Ravens as the main course of a seven game slate featuring a lot of teams that are in the NFL’s increasingly large middle of the pack.

As for arguably the most talked about game, the Cowboys take on the Eagles in Philadelphia as the main game in a mid-afternoon slate with just the Colts vs Panthers and Giants vs Raiders accompanying them.

Finally, Sunday Night Football pits the Bills and Bengals against one another in a pivotal game for two AFC superpowers whose records aren’t what were expected of them entering the season.

Going over the bet365 bonus code steps to follow when registering

Use this link for bet365′s safety net first bet offer or this link for bet365′s bet and get offer or use the offer modules above to start signing up for your account. Enter and verify your personal information prompted from bet365 and use bonus code PINEWS no matter what the offer you choose is. Read the terms and conditions bet365 presents to you before making your first deposit of at least $10 or more. Place your first wager on any betting market that has odds of -500 or longer. Get your stake back in bonus bets if you lose with the safety net first bet or get $150 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more settles. As long as 90 consecutive days don’t pass where your account is inactive, your bonus bets won’t expire.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.