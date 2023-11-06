bet365 bonus code PINEWS secures bet $5 get $150 or safety net first bet up to $1,000

As you may have been able to infer based on the title, the bet365 bonus code PINEWS doesn’t give you just one welcome bonus. Instead, they’re generously giving new players in CO, IA, KY, NJ, OH, and VA their choice between two welcome bonuses.

Their first offer can be utilized by clicking this link or the offer module below. This bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets offer is as simple as it sounds. Just settle your first bet of $5 or more on a betting market with odds of -500 or longer to secure your $150 in bonus bets. The result of your first bet doesn’t matter in terms of receiving bonus bets.

The second option you have can be signed-up for by using the offer module below or this link. You’ll get a safety net first bet, which means you’ll get the money you used on your first bet back in bonus bets if you lose. You can bet up to $1,000 on this first bet, but be sure you bet only on a market or parlay with odds of -500 or longer.

Lastly, the bet365 bonus code in international countries is 365INT. Your country’s respective welcome bonus can be redeemed with that code. bet365 doesn’t just have one of the best sports betting apps in the U.S., as their product is widely popular and successful across the world.

Monday’s best bets for bet365 users after signing up for their welcome offer

Odds from bet365 Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Monday Night Football is the leadoff hitter for Monday’s sports betting slate. bet365 is one of the best NFL betting sites and they have competitive odds and a plentiful number of bet boosted parlays to consider for Chargers vs Jets.

I like the Chargers to win on the road, but I can see the Jets covering the 3.5 point spread. New York will always be a tough team to pick to win with Zack Wilson at quarterback. But the Chargers more often than not tend to play teams close.

As for the rest of Monday’s betting slate, college basketball makes its much anticipated return to the betting scene with the majority of the country tipping off their seasons. While no bets stand out due to a lack of competitive games, the return of the sport is exciting nonetheless.

Finally, the NBA has a loaded slate of 12 games being played Monday. A few games that have underdogs with the potential to upset in my mind are the Lakers (+100) vs Heat, Spurs (+275) vs Pacers, Bucks vs Nets (+180), and Hawks vs Thunder (+120).

Steps to follow when signing up for the bet365 bonus code

To start signing up with bet365′s bet and get offer, click this link or the offer module atop this piece. Use this link or the offer module atop this piece for bet365′s safety net first bet offer. Enter and verify your personal information prompted from bet365 such as name, address, age, and last four SSN digits. PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code to use in the U.S. while 365INT is the bonus code to use overseas. Deposit at least $10 into your account after agreeing to bet365′s terms and conditions. Make sure your first bet has -500 or longer odds. Examples of this are -475, -220, or +350. Non-examples include -550, -650, or -1000. Either bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets after your first bet settles or bet up to $1,000 and get your stake back in bonus bets if you lose your first bet. 90 consecutive days of account inactivity passing is the only way bonus bets expire.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.