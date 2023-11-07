bet365 bonus code PINEWS grants you $150 or maximum $1,000 value with respective offers

You’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for a bet365 bonus code to sign-up with. The bet365 bonus code PINEWS gives all new players to choose between two generous welcome offers.

The first is a bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets offer that guarantees your bonus bets following the settlement of your first bet. The second is a safety net first bet that rewards your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,000 if your first bet loses.

International players looking for a bonus code to sign-up with can use code 365INT when signing up after clicking here to get the respective welcome offer your country has.

More on each of the bet365 bonus codes and which to pick

Both of the bet365 bonus codes are among the best sportsbook promo codes in the industry. Additionally, these are two of the simpler offers to sign-up with.

The only part of sign-up that’s worth noting that might confuse non-experienced bettors is bet365′s minimum odds requirement. Your first bet must have odds of -500 or longer such a +125 or -125 but not -525 or -1025.

As long as you meet those minimum odds on your first wager, you’ll be eligible to claim your welcome bonus whether that’s guaranteed bonus bets or a first bet offer.

A first bet offer just means your first bet will be paid back in bonus bets if your wager loses. This will be true up to $1,000. But bet365′s bet and get offer just requires a $5 bet on any eligible market to be settled in order to get $150 in bonus bets.

bet365 bonus code registration instructions

Use this link to register for bet365′s bet and get offer. Use this link to register for for bet365′s safety net first bet offer. You can also click the respective offer module atop this piece. Enter your personal information so bet365 can verify your identity, age, and location. You can only sign-up if you’ve never had a bet365 account before and are located in CO, IA, KY, NJ, OH, and VA. When prompted to type in your bet365 bonus code, type in PINEWS unless you’re internationally located in which case you can use code 365INT. After agreeing to the terms and conditions presented by bet365, complete your first deposit of at least $10 using one of bet365′s many banking options. Place your first bet on an eligible market with -500 or longer odds. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 settles or get your stake back in bonus bets depending on which offer you chose. As long as you have some form of account activity once every 90 days, your bonus bets won’t expire.

Previewing the Tuesday NHL action to bet on after signing up with the bet365 bonus code PINEWS

The NHL regular season has seen every team play at least ten games, with some early storylines being Boston picking up where they left off last year, Detroit being second in the Atlantic Division, and the Rangers being atop the Metropolitan while the Penguins are last.

Ten games will be played Tuesday including the Red Wings taking on the Rangers in the most must-watch game of the day. After that game, I’ll be intrigued to see how the Penguins and Flyers do against the Ducks and Sharks in respective games that should be winnable.

A few other games that may be noteworthy include the Lightning vs Canadiens, Sabres vs Hurricanes, and Predators vs Flames.

Be sure to check out bet365′s early hockey payout promotion if you’re looking to bet on a moneyline market either in a straight bet or parlay, as this is why bet365 is one of the best NHL betting sites in the eyes of the Inquirer.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.