bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Select from $150 bonus bets or first bet offer up to $1,000

Before betting on the NBA, NFL, or any other market Thursday, be sure to use the bet365 bonus code PINEWS. Using this welcome offer gives you the choice of two distinct welcome offers that can both give you a leg up.

One option is for $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. Just settle a $5 bet on any eligible market (More on this later) to see your guaranteed bonus bets show up. Click the offer module below or this link to begin.

The second option you have is a safety net first bet that goes up to $1,000. This means if your first bet loses, your stake gets refunded in bonus bets. Click here or the offer module below to get started.

International players will claim a different welcome offer than these two depending where they live. If you’re an international player, click here or the offer module below and use bonus code PI365 to sign-up.

As for bet365′s aforementioned minimum odds requirement, -500 or longer odds must be met on your first bet. This means any underdog or favorite with a number larger than -500 is acceptable while a number smaller than -500 or longer isn’t.

Thursday sporting slate preview for bet365 players

Odds from bet365 Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

As is the case every Thursday, the marquee betting event of the day is Thursday Night Football. This week’s primetime matchup pits the 1-7 Panthers against the 2-7 Bears.

Neither of these teams figure to score many points. Neither defense is particularly good either, but these offenses rank as two of the worst in every major category. Chicago are four point favorites at -185 to win.

In the NBA, just two games are being played but these games have the potential to be better than the NFL matchup from an entertainment standoint. The two games being played are the Bucks vs Pacers and Hawks vs Magic.

I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Pacers hold the game with Milwaukee close, if not win it outright. Atlanta vs Orlando is a bit tighter to predict, but I think Atlanta can get the job done on the road as long as Trae Young picks up his shooting.

You can count on bet365 to be one of the best NBA betting sites and best NFL betting sites you can trust with all your betting wants from competitive odds to promotions for returning customers.

Use these steps when signing up for the bet365 bonus code

Use the respective hypertext links or offer modules atop this piece to start signing up with the bet365 bonus code. Enter your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four SSN digits. If you’re located in CO, IA, KY, NJ, OH, and VA, use code PINEWS. International players can use code PI365 when registering. Deposit $10 or more into your account but ensure your first bet has odds of -500 or longer so you don’t forego your welcome offer. Place your first bet of $5 or more and see $150 in bonus bets after it settles or bet up to $1,000 and see your stake paid back as bonus bets if you lose. Don’t let your account go inactive for 90 consecutive days so your bonus bets don’t expire.

If you’ve finished signing up with the bet365 bonus code, learn more on what the ESPN BET promo code could be when they launch November 14th.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.