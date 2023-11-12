bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Choose your own welcome bonus before betting on NFL

Without wasting any time, I’m here to tell you the bet365 bonus code PINEWS is the key to unlocking the welcome offer of your choosing. Your two choices are a safety net first bet up to $1,000 or a bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets offer.

Disclaimer: International readers reading this piece must use bonus code PI365 to claim their country’s respective welcome bonus.

Let me first explain the no sweat first bet. This offer can be viewed as a form of bet insurance. If you don’t win your first bet on any market with -500 or longer odds, the money you wagered gets converted into bonus bets and deposited into your account.

That offer is simple enough to understand, but so is bet365′s bet and get offer. Find a betting market with -500 or longer odds and place your first bet. As long as your bet meets those odds and is $5 or more, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets after your first wager settles.

As of time of publish, bet365 is only available in CO, IA, KY, NJ, OH, and VA. Despite that, they’re one of the absolute best sports betting sites in the country and one we can’t recommend enough to new players in eligible states.

Step by step instructions to use the bet365 bonus code

The quickest way to begin signing up with bet365 is clicking on a link or offer module atop this piece. Enter your personal information so bet365 can verify you’re a new customer and that you’re of legal betting age in an eligible state. Type in PINEWS when prompted for a bet365 bonus code in the U.S. Read your account’s terms and conditions and get reminded of the -500 or longer odds requirement. Complete registration by depositing $10 or more into your account. If you redeem bet365′s safety net first bet, wager up to $1,000 and wait for your bet to settle to see if your stake will get paid back in bonus bets should you lose. If you redeem bet365′s bet and get offer, submit your first bet of $5 or more and wait for it to settle to see $150 in bonus bets be credited following the settlement of your first bet. Bonus bets only expire if 90 consecutive days pass and your account doesn’t have any activity during that time.

What the best NFL games are to bet on Sunday

Sunday is destined to be a fantastic day in the NFL with a well-balanced slate of six games being played in the 1:00 p.m. ET portion while four games make up the mid-afternoon window.

Some of the games in the 1:00 window include the Browns vs Ravens, 49ers vs Jaguars, and Texans vs Bengals. All three of these games feature teams bound to be in the playoff picture throughout the rest of the season.

The other three games being played in that early window are the Packers vs Steelers, Titans vs Buccaneers, and Saints vs Vikings.

Of the four games in the mid-afternoon part of the day, the Lions vs Chargers stands out above the Falcons vs Cardinals, Giants vs Cowboys, and Commanders vs Seahawks as the best game.

Sunday also sees the Colts and Patriots kick-off in Germany at 9:30 a.m. while the Jets vs Raiders closes out the day on Sunday Night Football.

