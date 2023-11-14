Use bet365 bonus code PINEWS for choice of $1,000 safety net or $150 bonus bets on Tuesday

The current bet365 bonus code PINEWS allows you to pick between two offers -- a $1,000 first bet safety net, or $150 in bonus bets after a $5 wager.

If you’re signing up for bet365 from outside the United States, use PI365 to claim your offer, though it will be different than these two depending on your country.

The two welcome offers you can choose from in the U.S. work slightly differently, and we’ll explain both below.

bet365 bonus code PINEWS: $1,000 first bet safety net

The first bet safety net at bet365 works like many other sportsbooks -- if your first wager on the platform loses, you’ll be refunded in bonus bets equal to whatever you lost.

Say you bet $1,000 on the Bengals to beat the Ravens on Thursday Night Football at +170.

If the Bengals win, you profit $1,700 and keep your $1,000 wager. You’ll now have $2,700 in your account that can be withdrawn or bet, and the promo is over. If the Bengals lose, you’ll get $1,000 back in bonus bets.

The bonus bets act as a credit in which you keep any profit from those wagers, but not the bonus bet itself. So say the Bengals lose and you make a $100 bonus bet wager on the Eagles to beat the Chiefs, priced at +125 at bet365.

If the Eagles win, you profit $125 in cash but you don’t keep the $100 in bonus bets. If the Eagles lose, your bonus bet just goes away, and you’ll have $900 in bonus bets remaining.

bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Bet $5, get $150

With this offer, it doesn’t matter what happens on your first bet -- you’ll get $150 in bonus bets regardless.

Say you deposit $100 and put $5 on Kentucky to beat Kansas at +200. If Kentucky wins, you profit $10, keep your $5, and get $150 in bonus bets.

If Kentucky loses, you lose that $5, but you still have $95 in cash left in your account plus $150 in bonus bets.

bet365 bonus code: Signing up