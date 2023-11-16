bet365 bonus code PINEWS unlocks choice of 2 offers for Bengals-Ravens, any game

bet365 bonus code PINEWS will unlock a choice of two offers for U.S. bettors. After registering and using the code, you’ll be prompted to pick your offer. If you’re joining bet365 from outside the U.S., use bet365 bonus code PI365 to claim an offer specific to your country.

Choice 1: A $1,000 first bet safety net. This means that if your first bet loses, you’ll be refunded in bonus bets equal to whatever you lost. Choice 2: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets no matter what. Just make sure your first bet is -500 or longer (meaning -400 or -110 are fine, but -550 will not unlock the $150).

These offers are available in New Jersey, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, Iowa and Colorado.

Confused? We’ll explain more below.

bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Which offer should you choose?

Offer 1: First bet safety net

If you’re going to use the full $1,000 max, this offer is going to be higher value than the bet $5, get $150.

Here’s how it works. Say you make a $1,000 bet on the Bengals at +160 to beat the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. If the Bengals win, you win $1,600, and you keep your original $1,000. You now have $2,600 in your account, and the promo is effectively over.

If the Bengals lose, you get $1,000 back in bonus bets, which you’ll then have to wager to turn into cash.

At bet365, your bonus bets can be split up into any increments. So if you get $1,000 back, you can make one, $1,000 wager or 1,000, $1 wagers. And anything in between. They also don’t expire quickly, unlike some other sportsbooks.

Offer 2: Bet $5, get $150

This offer is a bit more straightforward, albeit lower in total value than what you can get with the safety net.

Just place $5 on any bet that’s -500 or longer (meaning -350 is OK, but -550 is not) and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets work like they do at any other sportsbook -- you keep the profit, but not the stake itself.

So say you bet $100 in bonus bets on DeVonta Smith to score a touchdown for the Eagles at +200 on Monday Night Football.

If Smith scores, you profit $200, but don’t keep the $100 bonus bet. If Smith doesn’t score, you just lose the $100 bonus bet.

bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Signing up