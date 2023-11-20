bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Choose between 2 offers for Chiefs-Eagles, any game in NJ, Ohio, VA, CO, Iowa & KY

bet365 bonus code PINEWS is the promo to use for Monday Night Football between the Eagles-Chiefs, or any game. Once you sign up with that code, you’ll be presented with your choice of two offers:

$1,000 first bet safety net: If your first bet loses, you’ll be refunded in bonus bets equal to whatever you lost. Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets: Just make a $5 bet or more at odds of -500 or longer (so -300 is OK but -550 is not) and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.

If you’re outside the U.S., use bet365 bonus code PI365 to unlock a welcome offer specific to your country.

bet365 bonus code PINEWS: How the safety net works

The bet365 first bet safety net works like the “no sweat” bets at some other sportsbooks. Just make a bet up to $1,000, and if it loses, you’ll be refunded in bonus bets equal to whatever you lost.

Say you bet $500 on the Eagles moneyline at +120 against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

If the Eagles win: You profit $600 in cash ($500 x 1.2), keep your $500, and the promo is now over. You have $1,100 in your account you can withdraw or continue betting.

If the Eagles lose: You get $500 back in bonus bets. Those bonus bets at bet365 can be split up however you want, and don’t expire -- you can bet $100 on one bet, $5 on another, and $250 on another.

OK, so how do those bonus bets work? Bonus bets are like a credit in which you keep any profit from the wager, but not the stake itself. Here’s another example. Say you put $100 in bonus bets on the Packers +300 on Thanksgiving against the Lions.

If the Packers win, you profit $300, but you don’t keep the $100 bonus bets. If the Packers lose, your bonus bet just goes away.

bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Getting $150 no matter what

The bet $5, get $150 offer is quite straightforward. Just bet $5, and as long as the odds are -500 or longer, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.

The -500 marker means that -110 and -300 are OK, but -550 is not. So to get the $150, you can make a $5 bet on the Eagles +2.5 and regardless of whether or not they cover that spread, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.

Signing Up at bet365