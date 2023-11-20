bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Choose between 2 offers for Chiefs-Eagles, any game in NJ, Ohio, VA, CO, Iowa & KY
bet365 bonus code PINEWS activates a choice of offers in the United States, while PI365 activates offers for players outside the U.S.
bet365 bonus code PINEWS is the promo to use for Monday Night Football between the Eagles-Chiefs, or any game. Once you sign up with that code, you’ll be presented with your choice of two offers:
$1,000 first bet safety net: If your first bet loses, you’ll be refunded in bonus bets equal to whatever you lost.
Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets: Just make a $5 bet or more at odds of -500 or longer (so -300 is OK but -550 is not) and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.
If you’re outside the U.S., use bet365 bonus code PI365 to unlock a welcome offer specific to your country.
bet365 bonus code PINEWS: How the safety net works
The bet365 first bet safety net works like the “no sweat” bets at some other sportsbooks. Just make a bet up to $1,000, and if it loses, you’ll be refunded in bonus bets equal to whatever you lost.
Say you bet $500 on the Eagles moneyline at +120 against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
If the Eagles win: You profit $600 in cash ($500 x 1.2), keep your $500, and the promo is now over. You have $1,100 in your account you can withdraw or continue betting.
If the Eagles lose: You get $500 back in bonus bets. Those bonus bets at bet365 can be split up however you want, and don’t expire -- you can bet $100 on one bet, $5 on another, and $250 on another.
OK, so how do those bonus bets work? Bonus bets are like a credit in which you keep any profit from the wager, but not the stake itself. Here’s another example. Say you put $100 in bonus bets on the Packers +300 on Thanksgiving against the Lions.
If the Packers win, you profit $300, but you don’t keep the $100 bonus bets.
If the Packers lose, your bonus bet just goes away.
bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Getting $150 no matter what
The bet $5, get $150 offer is quite straightforward. Just bet $5, and as long as the odds are -500 or longer, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.
The -500 marker means that -110 and -300 are OK, but -550 is not. So to get the $150, you can make a $5 bet on the Eagles +2.5 and regardless of whether or not they cover that spread, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.
Signing Up at bet365
Go to bet365.com, use the modules in this piece or download the bet365 app.
Sign up using all your real info. Don’t fake any info, or bet365 won’t be able to verify your account.
Deposit $10 or more.
Enter bet365 bonus code PINEWS when signing up. Depending on which offer you choose, you’ll make a different first bet.
If you claim the safety net, make your first bet up to $1,000 and get back bonus bets if it loses. If you choose the bet $5, get $150, make a $5 bet.