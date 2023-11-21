bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in Louisiana, choice of offers in 6 other states this week

bet365 bonus code PINEWS unlocks different offers depending on your state:

In Louisiana, where bet365 launched today, you’ll get $365 in bonus bets after a $10 deposit and $1 wager. In six other states (CO, Ohio, NJ, Iowa, KY & VA), you’ll get a choice of two offers -- $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets. You’ll pick your offer after registration.

If you’re in another country, you can use bet365 bonus code PI365 to unlock a sign-up bonus specific to your country.

Confused? We’ll dive into the specifics of each offer below. Again, in the U.S., they all use the same code -- bet365 bonus code PINEWS.

bet365 bonus code: Louisiana offer

In Louisiana, bet365 has a straightforward offer:

Deposit $10 Bet $1 on anything -500 or longer (meaning -110 or +200 are OK, but -550 is not) You’ll get $365 in bonus bets to use on anything

bet365 has some of the most favorable bonus bets of any U.S. sportsbook. They don’t expire unless your account is inactive for 90 days prior to claiming the promo, and you can split them up into any increment. That means you can make 365, $1 wagers, or one, $365 bet, and everything in between.

bet365 bonus code: $1,000 first bet safety net

The first bet safety net available in Iowa, Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia works like most other “first bets on the house” at other sportsbooks. If your first wager on the platform loses, you’ll be refunded in bonus bets equal to whatever you lost.

So let’s say you deposit $1,000 and put it all on the Tennessee Volunteers moneyline against Purdue at +140 in Tuesday night college hoops action.

If Tennessee wins, you’ll profit $1,400 ($1,000 x 1.4), keep your $1,000 wager, and the promo is over. So you’ll have $2,400 cash in your account you can withdraw or continue betting. If Tennessee loses, you’ll get refunded $1,000 in bonus bets, since that’s what you risked. If your first bet was $100 and it lost, you’d get $100 in bonus bets back.

bet365 bonus code: Bet $5, get $150

This offer works just like the Louisiana one, but instead of betting $1, you must bet $5 or more. And instead of getting $365, you’ll get $150. This is because bet365 just launched in Louisiana, so they’re getting an elevated offer.

So let’s say you deposit $10 and bet $10 on Tennessee at +140 with this offer. If they win, you’ll profit $14, keep your original $10, and get $150 in bonus bets. If the Vols lose, you’ll have $0 cash left, but you’ll still get the $150 in bonus bets.

Again, bonus bets work like they do at any other sportsbook. You keep profit from those wagers, but not the stake itself. So a $100 bonus bet wager on the Commanders +400 against the Cowboys would pay $400 in cash, but you wouldn’t keep the $100 bonus bet.

Signing up with bet365