bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Bet $5 get $150 bonus bets, $365 in LA, or first bet offer

The all-encompassing bet365 bonus code to use in order to get bonus bets for betting on any Thanksgiving market is PINEWS. You’ll get the choice of two welcome bonuses in CO, IA, KY, NJ, OH, and VA. If you’re in Louisiana, you’ll get a state-exclusive welcome bonus.

The only way you don’t use PINEWS as your bet365 bonus code is if you’re located outside the U.S. In that case, use code PI365 to claim the respective welcome offer your country has.

Your two welcome offers in most states are bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets, or a first bet safety net up to $1,000. The Louisiana welcome bonus is bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets. I’ll explain more about each offer below.

Elaborating on the bet365 bonus code welcome offer

Don’t let the fact that there are four offer modules on top of one another spook you. They’re there simply for you to click on if you want to use it to sign-up. You can also click on the highlighted text in the section above to begin registering.

Two of their welcome bonuses are nearly identical in their bet and get offers. You just need to make sure you have odds of -500 or longer (Such as +320 or -320 but not -620) before placing your qualifying bet of at least $5 or $1 (Louisiana only).

If you redeem either of those offers, your bonus bets are guaranteed to be yours the moment your first bet settles. The fact that your first bet isn’t required to exclusively win or lose is one of the reasons these are two of the best sportsbook promo codes.

Your other option in all states except Louisiana is to get a safety net first bet. What this means is your first bet on an eligible market up to $1,000 will be paid back to you in bonus bets if you lose.

As is the case with all bonus bets and welcome bonuses here, you must settle your first bet within 30 days of placing it and keep activity going in your account once every 90 days to avoid bonus bets being lost.

You can trust when I say bet365 is one of the best NFL betting sites out there. No matter which of the three NFL games being played on Thanksgiving you may want to bet on, you’ll have a great user experience on the site.

Guide to using the bet365 bonus code

Sign up with the bet365 bonus code first by clicking on an offer module or hyperlinked piece of text in this piece. You’ll be asked to enter your personal information and for your bonus code before being able to make your first deposit of $10 or more. Wager $5 or more on an eligible market ($1 in Louisiana) and wait for your bet to settle to receive your amount of bonus bets. The first bet safety net bet365 has gives new players (Except Louisiana) the option to instead get their first bet back in bonus bets if their wager loses. Settle your first bet within 30 days and have activity in your account once every 90 days and your bonus bets won’t expire.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.