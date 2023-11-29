bet365 bonus code PINEWS gives new players their pick from two offers Wednesday

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code for new customers to use in order to get two welcome offers to choose from. You can either get a first bet safety net that pays your stake back in bonus bets if your first bet up to $1,000 loses, or a bet and get offer that varies by state.

If you’re not located in North America, your country’s respective welcome offer can be redeemed with bonus code PI365. Keep reading to learn more on the welcome bonuses available in CO, IA, KY, NJ, OH, VA, and LA (The most recent state to go live).

bet365 bonus code: What are the offers?

A generous gesture from one of the best sports betting sites in the country is bet365 giving new players in most states they operate in the choice of which offer they want to redeem. The reason I say most is because players in Louisiana can only redeem a bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets offer.

That offer ensures your $365 in bonus bets will be guaranteed after you settle a bet of $1 or more on an eligible market. Eligible markets are ones with odds of -500 or longer. A favorite as strong as -1000 or -750 isn’t going to be eligible, but a favorite like -300 or underdog such as +220 is.

In the other states bet365 is in, your bet and get offer is bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets. The same minimum odds requirements apply to this welcome offer as well as their first bet safety net worth up to $1,000.

This offer can be thought of as a second chance bet because the money you wager on your first bet will be converted into bonus bets you can use going forward. As long as your account is active once every 90 days, you’ll always have your bonus bets to use whenever you want.

Wednesday sporting slate for bet365 players to bet on

Basketball is the sport with the most happening Wednesday, including a marquee college basketball matchup featuring No. 10 Tennessee taking on No. 17 North Carolina in the Dean E. Smith Center.

I think this will be one of the toughest games of the season for each team. Having home court could be a big advantage for the Tar Heels, but I’m not sure they’ll have what it takes to knock off Tennessee.

As for the NBA, seven games are on the docket. The 76ers take on the Pelicans in a game Philadelphia’s confidence will be soaring in due to knocking off the Lakers 138-94 in their last game.

A couple of other notable games are the Rockets vs Nuggets and Clippers vs Kings. My most confident bet is the Magic covering the spread at home against the Wizards, as these teams are in entirely different trajectories.

Because of their boosted odds bets and promotions, bet365 is one of the best NBA betting sites you can sign up with to bet on the regular season Wednesday and throughout the season.

Reminding you how to use the bet365 bonus code

Click the welcome offer module or link in this text you want to use as a new player. Enter and verify your personal information and use PINEWS as your bonus code (PI365 if you’re outside North America). Deposit $10 or more into your account and make sure -500 or longer odds are had on whatever your first bet is. If you choose bet365′s first bet safety net, you’re giving yourself a second chance to win with your first bet’s stake up to $1,000 as it gets paid back in bonus bets if it loses. If you choose bet365′s bet and get offer, bet at least the minimum amount required by your state to get your guaranteed bonus bets after your first wager settles. 90 consecutive days of your account being inactive is the only way bonus bets expire.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.