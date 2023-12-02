bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Get guaranteed bonus bets after you settle your first bet

A pivotal weekend of college football action goes down Saturday, and the bet365 bonus code PINEWS can be signed up with today to give you a couple of welcome offers to choose from.

One option is getting guaranteed bonus bets ($365 in LA & $150 in CO, IA, KY, NJ, OH, and VA) after you settle your first bet. Louisiana players just need to settle a bet of $1, while those in other states must settle a bet of $5.

Your other option is a first bet safety net that’s a lot like the Caesars Sportsbook promo code that pays your first bet back to you in bonus bets if your first wager up to $1,000 loses.

Players outside North America can use promo code PI365 to sign up in your respective country.

Comparing each bet365 bonus code welcome offer

Bet and get bonus bets offers

Being able to get guaranteed bonus bets is as generous as it gets from one of the best sports betting apps. While some sportsbooks require your first bet to be on a particular market or result a certain way, bet365 gives you much more freedom on your first bet.

Their only criteria is that odds of -500 or longer must be had on your first bet. So any underdog or favorite like -200 for example is fine. But a market that’s heavily favored like -1000 or -550 isn’t going to be eligible.

Other than that requirement, just make sure you bet is at least $1 in Lousiana and $5 in other states. After your first bet settles is when your sum of bonus bets will be yours. You can use these bonus bets so long as you don’t let 90 days in a row pass where your account goes inactive.

First bet safety net offer

This welcome offer might not be everyone’s cup of tea, as you aren’t guaranteed bonus bets by any means. That’s because you can only get bonus bets if your first bet results in a loss.

You must also meet the minimum odds criteria of -500 or longer when placing your first bet with this welcome offer. That said, being able to bet up to $1,000 and still get paid back in bonus bets if you lose is a strong amount.

As mentioned atop this piece, PINEWS is the bonus code to use for either of these offers.

Marquee college football games taking place Saturday

One of the best college football betting sites is bet365, making Saturday’s slate of marquee college football games a great day to sign up with the platform.

For starters, No. 5 Oregon battles No. 3 Washington in a must-win game for both teams looking to make a playoff berth. No. 19 Oklahoma State battles No. 7 Texas and No. 25 SMU takes on No. 17 Tulane as well in big rivalry games.

We can’t mention rivalries without No. 1 Georgia vs No. 8 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan vs No. 18 Iowa, and No. 15 Louisville vs No. 4 Florida State which also go down Saturday.

Sign up for the bet365 bonus code

Click a link in this piece to be taken to where you need to go to enter your information and bonus code. Make your first deposit and place your first bet on a betting market with -500 or longer odds. Watch your first bet unfold and see your welcome bonus kick in after it settles. Keep up with your account by being active once every 90 days at the very least and your bonus bets won’t expire.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.