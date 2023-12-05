bet365 bonus code PINEWS gives you choice of two welcome offers Tuesday

The bet365 bonus code PINEWS does as the title indicates; it gives you two different welcome offers to choose from. Those offers are a first bet offer up to $1,000 or a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer.

If you’re in Louisiana, you’ll only be able to redeem bet365′s bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets offer at this time. That’s one of the best sportsbook promo codes in the entire industry.

Players who aren’t located in the U.S. can take advantage of whatever your respective welcome bonus is in your location by using the bet365 bonus code PI365.

Sign up for the bet365 bonus code below

Signing up with any of the bet365 bonus codes can be done by clicking the offer module above. The other thing you can do is click on one of the hyperlinks below on each offer as I reiterare each offer so you can make the right decision for yourself.

Firstly, bet365′s first bet safety net and bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer are available in CO, IA, KY, NJ, OH, or VA. Either of these offers as well as their offer in Louisiana require you to have odds of -500 or longer on your first bet (Such as -300 or +300, but not -700).

The first bet safety net is good for players looking to wager a larger amount of money. Any first bet you place up to $1,000 will be converted into bonus bets and deposited into your account if you don’t win your bet.

When it comes to bet365′s bet and get offers, the bonus bets attached to these welcome offers are guaranteed regardless of what happens with your first bet. Your first bet can win, push, or lose and you’ll see your bonus bets after your first wager settles.

The only difference between the bet and get offers is amount. It’s bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets in Louisiana, while elsewhere it’s bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets.

What to bet on Tuesday after using the bet365 bonus code

With the NBA Play-In Tournament Quarterfinals being the main attraction on Tuesday’s betting slate, I can assure you that bet365 will be one of the best NBA betting sites you can sign up with.

The two games going down are the Knicks vs Bucks and Suns vs Lakers. Both home teams are favored, with Milwaukee being the strongest of the two favorites at -200 vs the Lakers’ -125 price.

The spread for the Knicks vs Bulls is five points compared to the 1.5 point spread Los Angeles has over Phoenix. Both Eastern Conference and Western Conference showdowns haves similar totals markets at 226 and 228 points.

The NHL also has a heavy dosage of regular season games to bet on. One of the best games on paper of the college basketball season can be wagered on too when No. 9 North Carolina takes on No. 5 UConn on the road.

Instructions to follow when signing up for the bet365 bonus code

Click on any offer module or link in this piece to begin signing up with your bet365 welcome bonus. Enter and verify personal information prompted by bet365 and type in PINEWS for your bonus code. Deposit $10 or more into your account and remember your first bet must be on a market with -500 odds or longer. Either get your first bet up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if you don’t win or guaranteed bonus bets after you settle your first wager. As long as your account is active once every 90 days, your bonus bets won’t expire.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.