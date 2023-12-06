Settle your first wager, get guaranteed bonus bets with the bet365 bonus code PINEWS

There aren’t many feelings greater than seeing bonus bets be deposited into your account. The bet365 bonus code PINEWS gives new users in CO, IA, KY, NJ, OH, or VA $150 in bonus bets after they settle their first bet of $5 or more.

Louisiana players get an even bigger treat, as just $1 being settled in an eligible bet rewards those in the Pelican State with $365 in bonus bets.

An entirely different option you can redeem instead is a first bet safety net up to $1,000 which gives you a second chance with your first bet’s stake if you don’t win your bet. This offer is available in CO, IA, KY, NJ, OH, and VA, but not Louisiana.

Finally, the bet365 bonus code for players overseas is PI365. This is the code you can use to secure whatever welcome offer is available from bet365, who are one of the best sports betting sites in the world.

More information on how each bet365 bonus code works

There’s no more important information to note than bet365′s minimum odds requirement. As fantastic as each of these welcome offers are, none of it matters if your first bet isn’t placed on a betting market with odds of -500 or longer.

This means any underdog market or a favorite like -450 will be considered an eligible betting market. But if you wager on a market such as -650 or -800, this is an ineligible market and you won’t receive any bonus bets as a result.

The two bet and get offers bet365 has are among the simplest offers to understand. You can bet on any eligible market and get guaranteed bonus bets just by having your first wager settle. Your first bet can be a success or go completely wrong and your bonus bets will still be yours no matter what.

But if you’d rather get a form of bet insurance with your welcome bonus, bet365′s first bet safety net can do that for you. Bonus bets you receive as a result of your first bet losing or from bet365′s bet and get offers don’t expire as long as your account doesn’t go inactive for 90 consecutive days.

Reiterating steps involved to sign up with bet365 bonus code of your choice

Start by clicking on any offer module or link in this piece and enter your personal information including name, address, and last four SSN digits. Use PINEWS as your bonus code in the U.S. and complete your first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet on a market with -500 odds or longer and wait for it to settle to get your first bet back in bonus bets or your guaranteed bonus bets. Your bonus bets won’t expires as long as your account is active once every 90 days.

What is Wednesday’s NBA schedule for bet365 players?

After typing in the bet365 bonus code PINEWS and finishing registration, 11 NBA games can be bet on as the main attraction of Wednesday’s sporting slate.

The Nuggets vs Clippers is arguably the most anticipated game on the slate. After that, I’m intrigued to see the Nets vs Hawks, Magic vs Cavaliers, and Thunder vs Rockets.

A few other games going down include the 76ers vs Wizards, Trail Blazers vs Warriors, and Jazz vs Mavericks. bet365 is one of the best NBA betting sites out there, with bet boosted parlays, promotions, and prop bets aplenty for Wednesday’s slate.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.