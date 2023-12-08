bet365 bonus code PINEWS offers $1K back or $150 bonus; $365 in LA

The bet365 bonus code PINEWS now allows new customers to take advantage of a welcome offer in any bet365 location. Currently, bet365 operates in Louisiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Iowa and Colorado.

We’ll outline the details below, some of these offers are the highest-value welcome promos among top sportsbooks. Here are the two deals available for new bettors in any of the bet365 locations besides Louisiana:

$1K First Bet Safety Net — Recoup a first bet miss up to a maximum $1,000 back in bonus bets

This offer requires a $10 deposit and a cash bet on any odds. If your first bet hits, it doesn’t earn the bonus, but profits cash and returns the stake like a typical wager.

Bet $5, Get $150 — Bet $5 on odds -500 or greater to earn $150 in bonus bets no matter how the bet settles

You’ll notice this promo has an odds restriction, meaning bets on odds such as +200 or -350 qualify, while -550 wouldn’t be eligible. Make sure to deposit at least $10 and make a $5 bet within these odds restrictions to earn the bonus whether the bet wins or not.

What sports does bet365 offer?

bet365 offers a wide array of sports and markets for new and existing bettors alike. Friday night features a few key NHL matchups that we can utilize to grab bonus bets from bet365.

I like the Pittsburgh Penguins at Florida Panthers for the Bet/Get offers specifically. The Panthers still look like contenders in the Eastern Conference while the Penguins are frankly one of the worst teams in the East.

Where is bet365 available?

Louisiana Kentucky New Jersey Ohio Virginia Iowa Colorado

bet365 bonus code PINEWS

$1K First Bet Safety Net

This offer works like a traditional first bet insurance which you may see from other major sportsbooks. However the bet shakes out, you come away with cash profit from a win or bonus bets from bet365.

Let’s take the futures market for example and imagine you place $100 on the Florida Panthers to win the Stanley Cup at +1600.

A win profits $1,600 and returns the $100 stake If a different team wins the Stanley Cup, bet365 covers your $100 stake with bonus bets within an hour of bet settlement

Bet $5, Get $150

Alternatively, customers can choose to deposit $10+ and place at least $5 on odds -500 or greater. On bet365, the Florida Panthers are currently favored to win outright -160 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This meets the odds restrictions and gives us a good chance of earning some cash on the side along with the $150 in bonus bets. No matter what happens in the game, as long as you meet the terms listed above, bet365 deposits bonus bets within an hour of the bet settlement.

These bonus bets are the same no matter which offer you activate and are valid for 90 days in your account. They can profit cash if a bonus bet wager wins while the stake returns to bet365 no matter what.

bet365 is live in Louisiana

New bettors can find a similar deal to the Bet/Get offer mentioned above. However, for a limited time, Louisiana customers get an expanded dollar amount where a $1 wager on odds -500 or greater earns $365 in bonus bets no matter how the bet settles.

Once you meet the conditions of the offer with the first bet, bet365 deposits bonus bets within an hour of bet settlement. These bonus funds are valid for 90 days to use within bet365 and may feature similar odds restrictions.

