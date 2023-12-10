Find your choice of 3 bet365 bonus code offers on SNF or any game

The bet365 bonus code PINEWS provides the choice of multiple, exceptional welcome promos for new bettors. Currently, bet365 operates in seven sports betting states — Louisiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Iowa and Colorado.

While bet365 is not the most widely-available book, it is a fan favorite with competitive odds, smooth interface, a variety of props and even a top-rated mobile app for taking your bets on the go.

Here are the three bet365 offers available which depend on the bet365 state. Apply the bonus code PINEWS to your new account or use any of the applicable modules throughout the piece to find the welcome offers.

bet365 offers available

bet365 current welcome offers bet365 bonus code bet365 state bet365 current welcome offers $1K First Bet Safety Net - Recover first bet miss up to $1,000 in bonus bets bet365 bonus code PINEWS bet365 state KY, NJ, OH, VA, IA, CO bet365 current welcome offers Bet $5, Get $150 - Deposit $10 and place $5+ on odds -500 or greater to win $200 in bonus bet365 bonus code PINEWS bet365 state KY, NJ, OH, VA, IA, CO bet365 current welcome offers Bet $1, Get $365 - Deposit $10 and place $1+ on odds -500 or greater to win $365 in bonus bet365 bonus code PINEWS bet365 state LA

Is Sunday Night Football available on bet365?

Yes, bet365 offers all NFL matchups including Sunday Night Football and a variety of odds and player props for new and existing customers. This Sunday features an incredible rivalry game as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20p.m. ET on NBC.

Both teams have hopes of securing the NFC East division title; however, this game feels especially important for the Cowboys. The Cowboys need to prove they can compete with the elite teams across the league if they want to be contenders in the postseason.

bet365 bonus code PINEWS, explained

$1K First Bet Safety Net

This promo is your typical first bet insurance and can be unlocked up to a maximum $1,000 in bonus bets. You’ll need a new account, a minimum $10 deposit and a cash bet of any size to qualify.

It’s completely up to the user how much they are comfortable staking on the game. For example, you can find exceptional value on the Eagles as +150 underdogs on Sunday Night Football.

Let’s say you put $100 on the Eagles moneyline.

A win profits $150 in cash and returns the $100 stake. This means you now have $250 in your account to use on another bet or withdraw.

Meanwhile, if it misses, bet365 covers that $100 stake with bonus bets within an hour of bet settlement. These bonus bets are valid as currency within the bet365 platform for 90 days.

Bet $5, Get $150

The alternate bet365 offer is a Bet/Get promo that earns the bonus bets whether your first bet is a win or not. As long as you meet the threshold of a $10 deposit and $5 bet on odds -500 or greater, you qualify.

The odds requirement means the Cowboys moneyline at -180 is eligible, whereas if they were favored -525, it would not qualify. Imagine you place $5 on the Cowboys to win outright -180 for a favored chance to profit cash and earn bonus bets.

Win — Profits $2.78, returns the $5 stake and earns $150 in bonus bets Miss — A miss still earns the $150 bonus

bet365 is live in Louisiana

bet365 recently launched in Louisiana and offers new bettors a special promotion that is one of the highest value promos among top sports betting sites. New customers can make a $10 deposit and $1 bet on odds -500 or greater to win $365 in bonus bets.

This offer works exactly the same as the Bet/Get promo mentioned above just with an enhanced dollar amount. Bonus bets deposit within an hour of bet settlement and must be used within 90 days to avoid expiration.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. Deposit required. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.