bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Unlock welcome offer of your choice for MNF doubleheader

New bettors looking to sign up with the bet365 bonus code PINEWS before betting on MNF or any other betting market Monday came to the right place for information. When you use code PINEWS, you’re unlocking some of the best sportsbook promo codes to pick from.

You can get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 or a bet and get offer that varies by state. Those in CO, IA, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets or use the first bet safety net offer. Louisiana players will only be able to enroll in a bet $1, get $365 bonus bets offer.

Players outside the U.S. can take advantage of the welcome offer in their respective country by using PI365 as their bonus code.

Guide to each bet365 bonus code you can pick from

Before I dive further into the workings of each specific offer, there are a couple things to note. For starters, odds of -500 or longer (Such as -300 or +300, but not -600) must be met on your first wager regardless of the welcome bonus you pick.

This is the most important step to remember during the registration process because you don’t want to forego your guaranteed bonus bets or first bet being paid back in bonus bets if it loses. But not meeting bet365′s minimum odds requirements will do just that.

bet365 bonus code: First bet safety net

As mentioned atop this piece, this offer is available in CO, IA, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA. The maximum amount your first bet can be is $1,000. This offer is nice because if you don’t win your first bet using your own money, it won’t be the last time you see those funds.

Your stake gets refunded in bonus bets, which gives you another chance to win with your personal funds. One of the best parts about this is your bonus bets won’t expire so long as your account is active once every 90 days.

bet365 bonus code: bet and get offer

Different players like different types of welcome offers, and bet365′s bet and get offers guarantee a reward after your first bet settles regardless if it wins or not. Louisiana players only need to settle a $1 wager in order to get a whopping $365 in bonus bets.

Even though $150 in bonus bets is a smaller amount to those in the other bet365 states, it’s still an offer worth signing up for considering just $5 needs to be settled on any eligible market.

How bet365 sees the MNF doubleheader unfolding

Look no further than bet365 to be one of the best NFL betting sites if you’re looking for some competitive odds, boosted odds same game parlays, and promotions for returning players.

Week 14 sees two MNF games taking place simultaneously as the playoff race intensifies. The two matchups are Packers vs Giants and Titans vs Dolphins.

Miami are 14 point favorites over Tennessee, while Green Bay are just six point favorites over New York. The Dolphins’ moneyline of -950 is unable to be bet on as your first wager after signing up for the bet365 bonus code due to the minimum odds requirement.

But the Titans’ +625, Giants’ +220, or Packers’ -270 moneylines are eligible markets. The totals markets are set at 37 points for Packers vs Giants and 46 points for Titans vs Dolphins.

