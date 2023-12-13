bet365 bonus code PINEWS grants $150 bonus bets or first bet safety net up to $1,000

When you use the bet365 bonus code PINEWS, the choice is yours between getting $150 in guaranteed bonus bets after you settle a bet of $5 or more and a $1,000 first bet offer (Dubbed a first bet safety net) that pays your first bet back in bonus bets if you lose.

If you’ve stumbled upon this piece outside North America, bet365 has a generous welcome bonus waiting in your country with code PI365 being the key to unlocking it.

Where to sign up with the bet365 bonus code and what you need to know about it

Over the last year, bet365 has continued expanding across the U.S. As of the time of publish, they’re available in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

In terms of what you need to know regarding these offers, nothing is more important to note than the minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer you’ll have to meet on your first bet.

No matter which welcome offer you choose, you won’t receive any bonus bets if you don’t meet odds of -500 or longer on your first bet. Examples of these odds are -200 and +200, while -600 is an example of an ineligible market.

The two offers are some of the best sportsbook promo codes out there, and the choice of which you want to claim is yours. If you want guaranteed rewards, settling a $5 wager is a quick and simple way to do this.

But if you want to place a bet higher in amount and aren’t as worried about getting a guaranteed reward, bet365′s first bet safety net serves as a good choice to get your stake back as bonus bets if you don’t win your wager.

bet365 bonus code: Steps to sign up

Be taken directly to bet365′s registration page through a link or offer module atop this piece. Enter your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four SSN digits before using PINEWS as your bonus code. Deposit $10 or more into your account and find a betting market with odds of -500 or longer to bet on. Either wager $5 on any eligible market and get $150 in bonus bets after it settles or wager up to $1,000 and get your stake back in bonus bets if it loses. As long as your account is active once every 90 days, your bonus bets will be available to you.

What’s Wednesday’s NBA schedule to bet on?

NBA bettors are treated to a healthy slate of nine different NBA games to bet on Wednesday with one of the best NBA betting sites in bet365.

The two games I’ll have my eye on that stand out as the marquee games are Pacers vs Bucks and Nets vs Suns. I’m especially intrigued in the Pacers vs Bucks, as this is a matchup I could see being revisited in the playoffs.

A few other games being played are the Knicks vs Jazz, Hawks vs Raptors, Hornets vs Heat, and Lakers vs Spurs.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.