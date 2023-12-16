bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Your $1,000 first bet or $150 bonus bets await for Saturday slate

bet365 bonus code PINEWS will unlock your choice of two offers in the seven states where bet365 operates. You’ll pick from:

$1,000 first bet safety net: If your first bet loses, you’ll be refunded in bonus bets equal to whatever you lost (up to $1,000). Bet $5, get $150: Deposit $10, bet $5, and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets to use on anything.

Right now, bet365 operates in Ohio, Kentucky, Iowa, New Jersey, Colorado, Louisiana and Virginia.

It’s also available in Canada and many other countries around the world. If you’re located outside the U.S., use bet365 bonus code PI365 to unlock an offer specific to your country.

bet365 bonus codes, explained

We’ll break down each offer below. The safety net is the higher value offer if you choose to maximize it, while the bet/get is much simpler and requires less risk. With the safety net,

$1,000 first bet safety net

With any first bet insurance or bonus bet, it’s actually mathematically advantageous to bet something that’s plus-money. Most people opt for the “safe” option and bet a big favorite.

Here’s an example of how it will work. Say you bet $1,000 on the Boise State moneyline at +170 against UCLA on Saturday in the 2023 LA Bowl.

If Boise State wins, you’d profit $1,700, keep your original $1,000, and the promo is over. You’d now have $2,700 in your account you can withdraw or keep betting. If Boise State loses, you’ll get $1,000 back in bonus bets.

You’ll then have to wager the bonus bets to turn them into cash. It also is mathematically optimal to wager at plus-money with bonus bets. And the big advantage at bet365 is that you can split them up into any increment you’d like, and they don’t expire quickly.

Here’s how the bonus bets will work. Say you take $100 and bet it on the Commanders to beat the Rams at +260 on Sunday.

If the Commanders win, you profit $260 ($100 x 2.6) but you don’t keep the $100 bonus bet itself. You’d now have $900 in bonus bets remaining, and $260 cash in your account. If the Commanders lose, you’ll lose the bonus bet, and you’ll have $900 in bonus bets remaining.

Bet $5, get $150

This bet/get is pretty straightforward. Just deposit $10, bet $5, and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets, which you’ll have to wager to turn into cash.

The one key note on your first $5 bet is it must be on a line that’s -500 or longer, meaning -200 or +110 are perfectly fine but -550 is not.

Once you get the bonus bets, they work like they do on the first bet safety net. You keep any profit, but not the stake itself.

So if you bet $10 in bonus bets from your $150 on the Patriots at +350 to beat the Chiefs, you’ll profit $35 in cash if they win and have $140 in bonus bets remaining. If they lose, you’ll just have the $140 in bonus bets remaining.

Signing up at bet365

Download the bet365 app, or use this link to get started. Enter all your real information. You can sign up for bet365 even if you don’t live in a bet365 state -- you just have to be physically present there. Enter bet365 bonus code PINEWS at checkout. Make a $10 deposit. Pick your offer on the following landing screen. Make a first bet up to $1,000, or just bet $5 if you picked the bet/get offer. Use your first bet or bonus bets in 90 days or else they’ll expire.

