bet365 bonus code PINEWS gives new users two offers to choose from Tuesday

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code to type in during sign up in CO, IA, KY, LA, OH, NJ, and VA. When you do this, you’ll be directed to a page where you can select from one of two generous welcome bonuses.

One is a first bet safety net on an eligible market up to $1,000. This is a first bet offer, which is a form of first bet insurance. Whatever you wager on your first bet up to $1,000 unsuccessfully will be paid back to you as bonus bets.

Your second choice is signing up for $150 in bonus bets that are earned after settling a wager of $5 or more on any eligible betting market. Players outside North America will receive the welcome bonus offered to their country by using PI365 as their bet365 bonus code.

Know these things before using the bet365 bonus code PINEWS

The first bullet point is bet365′s minimum odds requirement. Your first bet after choosing your sign up bonus and making your first deposit must be on a market with at least -500 odds or longer. If this requirement isn’t met, whatever bonus bets you would have earned will no longer be credited.

Odds of -500 or longer can be any underdog market with a (+) sign next to their odds. Favorites can be wagered on too if they’re odds like -300 or -150. But when you bet on a price like -650 or -800, this isn’t an eligible market.

Another thing to note is your bonus bets are able to be wagered in any way you want. If you’ve used bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code, these work similarly. The difference between the two sportsbooks is in how bonus bets expire.

Bonus bets on bet365 don’t expire in one or two weeks like most sign up offers in North America do. Instead, they are yours as long as you’re active once every 90 days. This could mean logging in to make a deposit, bet, or withdraw.

NBA schedule for bet365 users to wager on

With Christmas Day in the rear view mirror after providing lots of memorable moments, the calendar turns another day to a Tuesday evening with nine NBA games on deck.

At 7:00 p.m. ET, the Pistons look to end their 26 game losing streak to the Nets while the Wizards host the Magic. But it’s the 8:00 p.m. tip offs that provide the best games of the evening in the Timberwolves vs Thunder, Grizzlies vs Pelicans, and Pacers vs Rockets.

While the Hawks vs Bulls and Jazz vs Spurs are also tipping off then, those three games stand out above the rest. In particular, I’m curious if Ja Morant can continue the Grizzlies’ winning streak against New Orleans, who are as Jekyll and Hyde as any team in the NBA.

The two games closing out the schedule are the Kings vs Trail Blazers and Hornets vs Clippers. As of time of publish, Kawhi Leonard is questionable for Los Angeles.

With Charlotte being just 7-20, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Leonard rest one more game before returning Friday at home when they face Memphis. If Leonard can’t go, Paul George will be tasked with stepping up to fill the void.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.