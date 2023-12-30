bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Unlock bet and get or first bet offer for CFB, any game

With four college football bowl games being played Saturday, there’s no better time to sign up with a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets or first bet safety net worth up to $1,000. Use the bet365 bonus code PINEWS when registering to be able to pick your offer.

No matter which welcome offer you choose, bet365 has a minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer to meet. This means odds like +300 and -300 are acceptable, but not odds like -700 or -800. CO, IA, KY, LA, OH, NJ, and VA are the states bet365 operate in.

But bet365 is also one of the best sports betting sites across the entire globe. As a result, overseas readers can use PI365 as the bet365 bonus code in order to claim the sign up offer in their country.

How each bet365 bonus code work when betting as a new player

The self-explanatory welcome bonus is bet365′s bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets one. $150 in bonus bets you can wager in any combinations of will be yours simply by settling a bet of $5 or more on an eligible market.

Your first bet can win, lose, or draw and it won’t impact your bonus bets being earned. The first bet safety net up to $1,000 is an offer that works in a similar way to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and other offers like it.

If you don’t win your first wager on an eligible market up to $1,000, the amount you lost won’t be gone for good. Instead, that amount will be paid back in the form of bonus bets you can use on the platform.

You’re the sole person who can decide which sign up offer is right for you. Different players will have different ideologies, but you can’t go wrong with either. You’ll get to pick your offer after signing up with bonus code PINEWS before making your first deposit.

What college football bowl games and other sports can be bet on Saturday

Odds are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

The first bowl game kicks off at Noon E.T. between Mississippi and Penn State in the Peach Bowl. Penn State enters as 4.5 point favorites with Mississippi being +165 priced underdogs.

They’ll be followed up by Auburn and Maryland kicking off at 2:00 p.m. ET in the Music City Bowl. Auburn are 6.5 point favorites while Maryland have an enticing +210 priced moneyline to consider.

At 4:00 p.m. ET, Georgia take on Florida State in the Orange Bowl in the game of the day. This is one of the most startling lines of the season in my opinion, as Georgia are 19 point favorites against the +750 priced Seminoles.

Finally, Toledo Take on Wyoming with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff in the Arizona Bowl. Wyoming are 3.5 point favorites while Toledo’s moneyline price is +145.

Not only is bet365 one of the best college football betting sites, but they’re a great sportsbook when it comes to their offerings on the NBA, NHL, and NFL. Saturday also sees the Lions and Cowboys play in the NFL and Dallas are 5.5 point home favorites.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.