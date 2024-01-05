Use the bet365 bonus code PINEWS and pick $1k first bet safety net or bet $5 get $150

You’re able to pick the sign up bonus you want to start wagering alongside bet365 with when you type in PINEWS as your bet365 bonus code when prompted during the registration process.

The two sign up bonuses available to you are a first bet safety net worth up to $1,000 that pays your first bet’s stake back in bonus bets, or a bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets offer that credits you with your bonus bets after your first wager settles.

This rising sportsbook is already one of the best sports betting sites in Colorado, Kentucky, Iowa, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia. They’re also popular overseas, as PI365 is the bonus code you can use outside North America if you’re wishing to sign up for an account.

Which sign up offer should you choose after using the bet365 bonus code?

To help yourself decide which of the two sign up offers you should redeem, ask yourself if you want to take a chance on winning your first bet and receiving no bonus bets or if you want guaranteed bonus bets.

If you’re not worried about having guaranteed bonus bets to play with after you settle your first bet, you can redeem bet365′s first bet safety net and at least get your stake back as bonus bets if you lose.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets as cash but you can use them however you want on the platform as long as your account is active once every 90 days.

But if you want guaranteed bonus bets or don’t want to bet a large amount of money, I suggest you choose bet365′s bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer.

Just be sure to meet bet365′s minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer when placing your first bet. If your first bet isn’t on a market with odds of -500 or longer, you won’t get any bonus bets.

You’ll be given the option to choose which of the two welcome offers you want to claim after you use PINEWS as your bonus code and before you make your first deposit of at least $10.

What the NBA slate looks like for bet365 players Friday

Friday’s slate of pro basketball action provides a good time to use one of the best NBA betting sites as a new user on bet365. Amidst their 14 game slate are a lot of games featuring two of the NBA’s best teams.

A handful of those games are the Heat vs Suns, Grizzlies vs Lakers, Clippers vs Pelicans, Knicks vs 76ers, and Magic vs Nuggets. All ten of those teams are legitimate playoff threats as we’re 32 to 35 games through the year.

Some other games that include playoff hopefuls or teams who look like they’re a threat this year include the Hawks vs Pacers, Thunder vs Nets, and Timberwolves vs Rockets.

If you’re not a basketball fan, you’re able to wager on any other betting market bet365 has as well. Just make sure the odds are -500 or longer so your first wager will be considered eligible.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.