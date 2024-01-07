bet365 bonus code PINEWS: $1k first bet or $150 bonus bet offer for NFL Week 18, any game

If you’re looking for a bet365 bonus code to use when signing up, look no further than the Inquirer’s bonus code PINEWS. After you use this bonus code, you’ll get to choose between a first bet safety net up to $1,000 or $150 in bonus bets earned from settling a $5 wager.

If you’re a new user not located in North America but you want to sign up with one of the best sports betting sites, you can do so with bonus code PI365.

Which bet365 bonus code should you pick?

Before making a decision on which welcome offer to pick after you use the bet365 bonus code PINEWS, know about bet365′s minimum odds requirement.

bet365 requires all new players who sign up for a welcome offer to place their first bet on odds of -500 or longer. If you don’t do that step and bet on an ineligible market, your bonus bets from either offer will be foregone.

With that information in mind, think of how much money you want to bet before choosing your offer. If you want to wager a large amount, being able to get it back as bonus bets with bet365′s first bet safety net is a sound bonus to choose.

But if you only want to bet a small amount and aren’t worried about potentially getting a massive sum of bonus bets back if your first bet loses, redeeming bet365′s bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer could prove valuable to you.

You can only sign up with bet365 in North America if you’re located in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

Best NFL Week 18 games to bet on as a bet365 player

Odds from bet365 are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Week 18 is an interesting week in the NFL season as a lot of teams are resting their star players as their playoff seeding is secured. However, there are still a few spots up for grabs that will be decided Sunday.

The marquee game is the Bills vs Dolphins taking place at 8:20 p.m. ET with the AFC East on the line. Due to a slew of injuries Miami has suffered in recent weeks, they’re 2.5 point underdogs with a moneyline price of +130 despite having the better record and being the home team.

The AFC and NFC South divisions are both undecided as well entering Sunday. The Jaguars (-205) can clinch if they win against the Titans (+170) in the AFC. Tampa Bay are in the pole position in the NFC South as 4.5 point favorites against the Panthers.

If Carolina upsets Tampa Bay, the winner of the Falcons vs Saints (New Orleans are three point favorites) takes the division crown and the No. 4 seed.

A few other notable games are the Jets vs Patriots (BIll Belichick’s potential last game in New England), Bears vs Packers (Packers get a playoff spot with a win), and the NFC East being decided pending on how the Cowboys and Eagles perform against the Commanders and Giants, respectively.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.