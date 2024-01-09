bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Choose $1K first bet safety net or $150 guaranteed bonus bets

You can type in PINEWS as your bet365 bonus code when prompted during registration to unlock the choice of a first bet safety net up to $1,000, or a sign up bonus of ‘bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets.’

Which one of these sign up bonuses you redeem is up to you. Just make sure you’re located in CO, IA, KY, LA, NJ, OH, or VA. Also make sure your first bet is on a market with odds of -500 or longer (I.E. -450 or +450, but not -650).

You can sign up for bet365 if you’re an international reader outside the U.S. as well by using the bet365 bonus code PI365 to claim whatever sign up bonus is being offered.

How the bet365 bonus code aids you as a new player

Because bet365 is one of the best NBA betting sites in the industry, I’ll use Tuesday’s NBA games as examples for how the two sign up bonuses below work.

The five games being played Tuesday are the Timberwolves vs Magic, Kings vs Pistons, Trail Blazers vs Knicks, Grizzlies vs Mavericks, and Raptors vs Lakers.

First bet safety net up to $1,000

This sign up bonus is an excellent choice for new users who are looking to be a bit riskier wagering a higher amount on their first bet. If you bet $50 on the Grizzlies and Mavericks to be under 234.5 points and win, you’ll come away with your winnings.

But if you bet $200 on the Kings to cover as -11 point favorites over the Pistons and lose, you’ll then get your $200 back in the form of bonus bets. You can wager as much as $1,000 and get your stake back if you lose.

Your bonus bets will only be credited after your first wager settles, but that could be in time to wager on Raptors vs Lakers (A game in which Los Angeles are five point favorites).

That said, don’t feel a rush to use all your bonus bets right away. Unlike most of the best sportsbook promo codes that limit you on how long you can use your bonus bets, 90 days in a row with account inactivity is the only way they expire on bet365.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

On the other hand, this sign up bonus is great for new users looking to wager a small amount upon signing up but still receive a guaranteed sign up bonus. You can rest assured knowing your $150 in bonus bets are assured no matter your first bet’s result.

With the exception of the Kings and Knicks moneylines of -575 and -700, respectively, you can wager on any other traditional game line market. My most confident bet of the slate is the Timberwolves to cover the -5 point spread in their favor.

If you win your bet, you’ll have your winnings an $150 in bonus bets to come out of your evening with. If you don’t win your first bet, you at least have bonus bets to use at your desire.

How to sign up for the bet365 bonus code

Click the hyperlinked text in the top paragraph or one of the respective offer modules to begin signing up. Enter your personal information and type in PINEWS as your bonus code. Select your welcome bonus you’re looking to sign up with. Deposit $10 or more into your account and place your first bet on a market with -500 or longer odds. Either get your stake up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if you lose or get $150 in bonus bets after your bet of $5 or more settles.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.